Conagra Brands Recognized As One Of The 50 Most Community-Minded Companies In The United States For The Third Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) announced today that for the third consecutive year, it has been named an honoree of The Civic 50, which recognizes the 50 most community-minded companies in the nation. An initiative by Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, The Civic 50 provides a national standard for superior corporate citizenship and showcases how companies can use their time, skills, and resources to impact their communities.

In fiscal year 2020, Conagra Brands provided more than $45 million in cash and in-kind corporate and Foundation donations and awarded 680 grants. Conagra employees donated more than $700,000 to organizations addressing issues such as arts and culture, civil rights, social justice and equality, community development, environment, health and wellness or nutrition education, hunger relief, and post-secondary education. In addition, Conagra employees volunteered more than 2,700 hours of their time, talent, and effort to improve and strengthen their communities.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the most community-minded companies in the country for the third consecutive year," said Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer, Conagra Brands. "Conagra's 16,500 employees show their commitment every day to nourishing our communities and continue to step up to help our neighbors in need."

"Points of Light believes that corporate leadership and commitment to civic engagement is critical to strengthening communities," said Natalye Paquin, president and chief executive officer, Points of Light. "We thank Conagra Brands for their investment in the communities where they live and work, and look forward to supporting them in leveraging their time, talent and assets to make transformational change."

Conagra Brands takes a holistic approach to address food insecurity through a variety of actions, including product donations, financial contributions, and employee volunteerism. Below are key initiatives and nonprofit partners the company has supported to ensure the communities where their employees live and work have continued access to healthy and nutritious food:

Responding to COVID-19 : The global pandemic has brought about a significant increase in food insecurity for people of all ages. Conagra Brands has provided support in many ways: in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, Conagra donated the equivalent of 7.9 million meals to Feeding America for distribution to food banks across the country and provided cash contributions totaling over $2.15 million to organizations in the US, Mexico , and Canada . In addition, employees also took action locally by coordinating "remote food drives" in the Chicago and Omaha offices.

: The global pandemic has brought about a significant increase in food insecurity for people of all ages. Conagra Brands has provided support in many ways: in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, Conagra donated the equivalent of 7.9 million meals to Feeding America for distribution to food banks across the country and provided cash contributions totaling over to organizations in the US, , and . In addition, employees also took action locally by coordinating "remote food drives" in the and offices. Nourish our Community Grants : Each year, Conagra Brands employees can directly nominate effective nonprofits for grants, which are then reviewed by an all-employee panel. This year, the Conagra Brands Foundation awarded $350,000 to 22 organizations in 11 states.

: Each year, Conagra Brands employees can directly nominate effective nonprofits for grants, which are then reviewed by an all-employee panel. This year, the Conagra Brands Foundation awarded to 22 organizations in 11 states. Ongoing Food Product Donations : Throughout the entirety of its fiscal year 2020, Conagra donated more than 30 million pounds of food to Feeding America and its network of food banks, which is the equivalent of 25 million meals.

: Throughout the entirety of its fiscal year 2020, Conagra donated more than 30 million pounds of food to Feeding America and its network of food banks, which is the equivalent of 25 million meals. United For Change Campaign : This year, Conagra redesigned its annual employee giving campaign and forged new partnerships with social justice organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation and Human Rights Watch, and continued its long-standing partnership with the United Way. Employee contributions, matched by the Conagra Brands Foundation, supported essential community programs that improve financial stability, alleviate root causes of poverty, protect human rights, and advance civil liberties.

: This year, Conagra redesigned its annual employee giving campaign and forged new partnerships with social justice organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation and Human Rights Watch, and continued its long-standing partnership with the United Way. Employee contributions, matched by the Conagra Brands Foundation, supported essential community programs that improve financial stability, alleviate root causes of poverty, protect human rights, and advance civil liberties. Shine the Light on Hunger Campaign: Based in Omaha , home to Conagra largest workforce, Conagra leads an annual community-wide call-to-action to raise food, funds and awareness of the issue of hunger. This year, the campaign generated more than 6.6 million meals for the Food Bank for the Heartland, a nearly 230% increase from the year prior.

The Civic 50 honorees are public and private companies with U.S. operations and revenues of $1 billion or more and are surveyed and selected based on four dimensions of their U.S. community engagement program including investment, integration, institutionalization, and impact. The Civic 50 provides a national standard for superior corporate citizenship and provides valuable benchmarking data to better understand and grow their community impact.

To learn more about Conagra Brands' corporate social responsibility initiatives, please see the company's 2020 Citizenship Report.

To learn more about The Civic 50, the 2021 honorees and insights from this year's survey, please visit www.PointsOfLight.org.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 177 affiliates across 38 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 16 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, visit www.pointsoflight.org.

