Dell Technologies Hires Chuck Whitten as co-Chief Operating Officer

ROUND ROCK, Texas, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL, Financial) announces Chuck Whitten as its co-chief operating officer (co-COO), effective August 16, 2021. Whitten joins Vice Chairman and co-COO Jeff Clarke and Chairman and CEO Michael Dell to lead Dell's next phase of growth.

"Coming off a record FY21 and first-quarter of FY22, we are growing and our opportunity is growing even faster. Chuck joins the company at a pivotal time to give us greater leadership capacity to cover more ground, assess more opportunities and speed decision making to best serve customers," said Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and co-COO. "As our top advisor, Chuck has been an integral part of the team for a long time working across strategy, transformation and operations. I couldn't be happier to have him as co-COO to capture big growth opportunities across our portfolio as the world becomes more digital and data driven."

Reporting to the CEO, Whitten will join Dell from Bain & Company, where he spent the last 22 years with the last decade focused exclusively on the technology sector. Most importantly, Whitten worked alongside Dell leadership to help shape Dell's strategy and growth initiatives.

"With technology at the center of the world's recovery and what's next, we have tremendous growth opportunity across our core infrastructure and PC businesses and in high-priority areas including hybrid and private cloud, edge, telecom and APEX," said Michael Dell , chairman and CEO. "Together Jeff, Chuck and I will shape the future of the company and accelerate the outcomes we can drive for customers. Chuck's leadership, energy, knowledge and humanity make him the obvious choice to join our team and strengthen our industry leadership."

