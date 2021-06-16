Three UBS Advisors in Long Island, New York, Named to Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Three UBS Advisors in Long Island, New York, Named to Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Paul+Wexler%2C+Matthew+%28%26ldquo%3BMatt%26rdquo%3B%29+Kroin%2C+and+Brian+Lacks, Financial Advisors in the firm’s Melville, New York office, have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for 2021.

With more than 80 years of combined experience in the financial services industry, Paul, Matt, and Brian have dedicated their careers to working with high-net-worth families to develop detailed financial plans to put them on a successful path to achieve their investment goals.

“Paul, Matt, Brian and their team continuously provide their clients with the highest level of expert financial advice with responsive, personal service," said John Houlihan, Long Island, New York Complex Director at UBS Wealth Management USA. "It’s truly gratifying to see them acknowledged for their long-standing dedication to their clients and recognized for their industry achievements."

Paul is a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager, who has been with UBS since 1987. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of Maryland. Paul lives on Long Island with his wife and has three children and one granddaughter. This is Paul’s fourth consecutive year being named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list.

Matt is a Senior Portfolio Manager. He began his career in financial services in 1995 and joined UBS in 2008. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Finance from Towson University. Matt lives with his wife and two children on Long Island. This is Matt’s third consecutive year being named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list.

Brian began his career in financial services in 1987 and joined UBS in 2008. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the State University of New York at Albany, and an MBA in Finance from NYU Stern School of Business. Brian holds the designation of Chartered Retirement Plans Specialist (CRPS®). He lives with his wife on Long Island and has two children. This is Brian’s second consecutive year being named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list.

This year’s Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list is comprised of over 5,000 Advisors across the country, managing more than $6 trillion in client assets. Each advisor is chosen based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative measures including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records, and revenue generated for their firms.

For the full list and further information visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.forbes.com%2Fbest-in-state-wealth-advisors.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 68,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210616005099r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616005099/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment