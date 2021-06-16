Rory McIlroy Helps UnitedHealthcare Launch Effort to Encourage Healthier Habits for Americans and Break a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for the Most Pledges Received for a Health Campaign in One Month

UnitedHealthcare, a UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) company, is encouraging Americans to make health a priority with the 2021 Step Up for Summer Sweepstakes and World Record Challenge.

Pro golfer Rory McIlroy is helping UnitedHealthcare launch the Step Up for Summer Sweepstakes and World Record Challenge, which seeks to break a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the most pledges for a health campaign in one month (June 15 – July 15, 2021) as part of a donation to select Boys & Girls Clubs for new sports equipment. Source: UnitedHealthcare

This year’s initiative seeks to break a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the most pledges received for a health campaign in one month, with the goal of surpassing the current+record of 58,284. On behalf of the first 60,000 people to sign the pledge to pursue better health, UnitedHealthcare will donate $1 each for a total of $60,000 to select Boys & Girls Clubs for new sports equipment.

“Physical and emotional wellness is crucial for me as a professional golfer, so I’m joining the Step Up for Summer Sweepstakes and World Record Challenge to help further motivate myself and people nationwide to make health a priority,” said Rory McIlroy, a world-class golfer, fitness enthusiast and UnitedHealth Group ambassador. “Seeking to break this GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title will help highlight the importance of daily activity and a healthier lifestyle, while raising money to help support the Boys & Girls Clubs and reduce childhood obesity.”

By signing the pledge, people are making a commitment to adopt healthier habits, such as increased exercise, consistent meditation, better nutrition or more sleep.* Signing the pledge at UHCStepUp.com may enable people to become eligible for a chance to win one of more than 100 fitness-related prizes, including:

Grand Prize : Dream home gym with a Peloton Bike, plus a pre-paid credit card to cover the monthly cost of a Peloton All-Access Membership for 10 years (one package available);

: Dream home gym with a Peloton Bike, plus a pre-paid credit card to cover the monthly cost of a Peloton All-Access Membership for 10 years (one package available); Golf Prize : New TaylorMade golf clubs, a signed golf bag from Rory McIlroy and a Rory Junior Golf Set (one package available);

: New TaylorMade golf clubs, a signed golf bag from Rory McIlroy and a Rory Junior Golf Set (one package available); First Prizes : A pre-paid credit card to cover one year of a Peloton Digital Membership to the Peloton App (50 subscriptions available); and

: A pre-paid credit card to cover one year of a Peloton Digital Membership to the Peloton App (50 subscriptions available); and Second Prizes: $25 gift card to Nike (50 gift cards available).**

The sweepstakes and challenge are designed to help encourage Americans to focus on their health this summer, which may be especially important after so much time spent inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, a recent+study found that 61% of Americans experienced unwanted weight gain since COVID-19 emerged.1

To participate in the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt, people must go to UHCStepUp.com by July 15 and submit their pledge, which reads: “I pledge to make a commitment to make health a priority this summer, such as walking 10,000 steps a day, eating more fruits and vegetables or getting enough sleep.” In addition to the pledge, the website provides information about the potential benefits of exercise, including 10,000-step walking routes in over 30 cities, helping people visualize what that distance looks like in their areas.**

“We hope the UnitedHealthcare Step up for Summer Sweepstakes and World Record Challenge encourages Americans across the country to make health a priority,” said Dr. Anne Docimo, chief medical officer, UnitedHealthcare. “By entering the sweepstakes and signing the pledge, our goal is to help encourage people across the country to get or stay active, while helping reduce childhood obesity.”

These Boys & Girls Clubs will receive donations: Boys & Girls Clubs of Atlanta, Boys & Girls Clubs of Baltimore, Boys & Girls Clubs of Denver, Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami, Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito (Calif.), and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities (Minn.).

The donation is being facilitated by the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to helping at-risk youth develop critical life skills.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.3 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

* Check with your doctor to determine what activity level is right for you.

** Participation in any UnitedHealthcare product or program is not a requirement to participate in the sweepstakes.

Boys & Girls Clubs, Guinness World Records, Nike, Peloton, and TaylorMade are not sponsors of this promotion.

All trademarks are property of their respective owners.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of 50 United States or the District of Columbia, 18 and older. To Enter: Visit www.uhcstepup.com between 12:01 AM CT on 6/15/2021 and 11:59 PM CT on 9/22/2021, follow online instructions, and agree to take the “Step Up for Summer Sweepstakes” Pledge to be healthier. Prizes. One (1) Grand Prize consisting of a home gym (maximum approximate retail value (ARV) $6,750), and a pre-paid credit card to purchase a Peloton All-Access membership for 10 years based on the present-day monthly cost of $39.99 (ARV $4,900); One (1) Golf Prize: a set of TaylorMade golf clubs, including a signed golf bag from Rory McIlroy and Rory Junior Golf Set (ARV $1,598). Fifty (50) First Place prizes: A pre-paid credit card to cover the monthly cost for one year for a Peloton Digital Membership to the Peloton App based on the present-day monthly cost of $12.99 (ARV $156). Fifty (50) Second Place prizes: Nike gift card ($25). Limit 1 entry per person. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received for each drawing. See www.uhcstepup.com for drawing dates, details, limitations & Official Rules. United HealthCare Services, Inc., Minnetonka, MN 55343.

