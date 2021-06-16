Logo
Nasdaq Announces Results from 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ten Directors Re-elected

Nasdaq Board Re-elects Michael R. Splinter as Chairman of the Board

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. ( NDAQ) shareholders elected all nominated directors at the company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. All directors will serve one-year terms. The elected board members are:

  • Melissa M. Arnoldi, CEO, Vrio Corp., a subsidiary of AT&T Inc.
  • Charlene T. Begley, Retired SVP & CIO, General Electric Company
  • Steven D. Black, Co-CEO, Bregal Investments
  • Adena T. Friedman, President and CEO, Nasdaq
  • Essa Kazim, Governor, Dubai International Financial Centre and Chairman, Borse Dubai and Dubai Financial Market
  • Thomas A. Kloet, Retired CEO & Executive Director, TMX Group Limited
  • John D. Rainey, CFO and EVP of Global Customer Operations, PayPal Holdings, Inc.
  • Michael R. Splinter, Retired Chairman and CEO, Applied Materials, Inc.
  • Jacob Wallenberg, Non-Executive Chairman, Investor AB
  • Alfred W. Zollar, Executive Advisor, Siris Capital Group, LLC

The Nasdaq Board of Directors re-elected Michael R. Splinter as Chairman of the Board.

Nasdaq shareholders also approved the following proposals:

  • The company’s executive compensation on an advisory basis; and
  • Ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Nasdaq’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

The shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal relating to the right to act by written consent.

For additional information on Nasdaq’s corporate governance, please visit: http://ir.nasdaq.com/nasdaq-inc.cfm.

About

Nasdaq ( NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Media Contact:

Will Briganti
(646) 964-8169
[email protected]

