Comcast Business Partners with Versa Networks to Extend ActiveCore℠ to Deliver SASE Services

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Comcast Business today announced the expansion of its secure network solutions portfolio as a result of its strategic partnership with Versa Networks. The collaboration brings Advanced Security solutions to the Comcast Business ActiveCore℠ software defined networking (SDN) platform – helping midsize and large enterprise customers secure their networks, devices and employees from a variety of cyberthreats.

Comcast Business brings together network speed, scale, and security into an elegant, unified digital experience and is uniquely positioned to deliver advanced secure network solutions anywhere in the U.S.

Comcast Business Advanced Security solutions help protect organizations against ransomware, malware, botnets, network intrusion, and other cyberthreats via the ActiveCore platform, and leverage SASE and advanced security features offered through Versa on-premises and cloud-based solutions.

“As the network edge continues to expand and evolve, businesses must be prepared for a variety of cyberthreats and attacks,” said Bob Victor, Head of Product, Comcast Business. “Advanced Security enables businesses to better protect themselves and their employees from cyberthreats with integrated security. This latest integration is a result of our longstanding, strategic partnership with Versa Networks and we’re excited to bring this to our midsize and large enterprise customers.”

Comcast Business secure network solutions leverage the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) framework to bring compelling network and security solutions to business customers.

“Versa Networks is a foundational partner and enabler of our SASE vision for the ActiveCore platform,” said Jeff Lewis, VP, ActiveCore Product and Operations, Comcast Business. “We look forward to expanding our relationship with Versa Networks as we evolve the platform and our broader ecosystem of secure network solutions.”

“Comcast Business and Versa Networks have a longstanding relationship of working together to deliver compelling network and security solutions to business customers,” said Michael Wood, Chief Marketing Officer for Versa Networks. “SASE is the fastest growing networking and security category, and today’s announcement will enable Comcast Business to deliver even more value to business customers, powered by Versa SASE.”

Comcast Business became the first cable company to introduce a carrier-grade, SD-WAN platform for enterprises and multi-site businesses when it first partnered with Versa Networks in 2017. Today, ActiveCore is an award-winning SDN platform. It enables intelligent, centralized, abstracted network control and delivers a ground-breaking experience for VNFs like SD-WAN, Managed Router and Advanced Security. ActiveCore’s innovative, one-of-kind digital experience allows administrators to manage and monitor their networks anytime, anywhere, and from any device via a secure, online portal.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers a suite of Connectivity, Communications, Networking, Cybersecurity, Wireless, and Managed Solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what’s next. Powered by the nation’s largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently+recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http%3A%2F%2Fbusiness.comcast.com%2Fsocial.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616005019/en/

