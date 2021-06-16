Steelcase Recognized as One of America's 50 Most Community-Minded Companies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Steelcase has been named a 2021 honoree of The Civic 50, an initiative of Points of Light. The company’s expansive involvement in community programs – including a mix of volunteered time, product/service donations and financial gifts, as well as the integration of community commitment into business policies and practices – led to the recognition.



“At Steelcase, we believe business should be a force for good and, by leveraging our scale and resources around the globe, we can make a real difference in the communities where we live and work,” said Beth O’Shaughnessy, Steelcase Senior VP, Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel and Secretary. “We’re delighted to be recognized for the work we’ve done and progress we continue to make through our ESG efforts, helping others reach their full potential and transform the way organizations and the systems we are a part of engage, improve and innovate.”

Steelcase’s social innovation efforts prioritize furthering inclusive and equitable quality education, reducing inequalities, creating sustainable communities and cities, and taking action to combat climate change. The recognition shines a light on Steelcase’s 116 community partnerships and 225 global projects in fiscal year 2021. This award also recognizes the company’s ESG efforts to lead the industry in the areas of social innovation, carbon, and culture.

Highlights from contributions Steelcase made to local communities in the last year include:

WMCAT, Steelcase and WMCAT have a long history of partnering on social justice issues and fighting for equitable access to opportunities. Steelcase currently supports two programs at WMCAT aimed at developing and connecting rising leaders, StepYear and Community Catalysts.

Equity in Education Challenge, this past fall, Steelcase launched the “Equity in Education” initiative — a collaboration between Steelcase Research, Education and Social Innovation. Steelcase leveraged their expertise in research, design, and education to host a global series of workshops to 370+ registrants from 30 different countries.

Steelcase’s ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) work is holistic and institutionalized throughout the company. Steelcase Social Innovation has brought these principles to life by investing in and institutionalizing employee led impact through our Change Corp groups at Steelcase locations around the world, focused on making local community impact through equity centered design.



As the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, Points of Light annually selects companies based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs – investment of resources, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems and impact measurement. The Civic 50 provides a national standard for superior corporate citizenship and showcases how companies can use their time, skills, and resources to impact their communities.

“Points of Light believes that corporate leadership and commitment to civic engagement is critical to strengthening communities,” said Natalye Paquin, president and CEO, Points of Light. We thank Steelcase for their investment in the communities where they live and work, and look forward to supporting them in leveraging their time, talent and assets to make transformational change.”

To learn more about the Civic 50, 2021 honorees and insights from this year’s survey, please visit www.Civic50.org.

