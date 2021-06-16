Toll Brothers Opens First Luxury Townhome Community in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its first luxury townhome community in Charlotte, N.C. Tremont Station, located in the heart of Charlotte’s vibrant South End, is now accepting appointments from its off-site Sales Center located at 307 West Tremont Avenue, Suite 200 in Charlotte.

Tremont Station offers spacious townhomes with modern interiors, all within walking distance to endless shopping and entertainment and minutes from uptown Charlotte. This low-maintenance community is comprised of 103 homes ranging from approximately 1,830 to 2,292 square feet. The home designs feature 3 to 4 bedrooms, 3 to 4 baths, and a variety of flexible living options including main floor bedrooms, luxurious primary bedroom suites with large walk-in closets, lofts, and rooftop terraces. This luxury townhome community features designer-coordinated exterior color schemes and carefully crafted interior design packages with a variety of customizable features. Prices begin in the mid-$500,000s.

“Tremont Station is an exciting addition to our growing collection of luxury home communities in the Charlotte area,” said Jaime Pou, Division President of Toll Brothers in Charlotte. “This is our first townhome community in Charlotte, and the response from home buyers has been incredible. Buyers appreciate the modern design aesthetic and the ability to enjoy luxury lock-and-leave living in the highly coveted South End.”

South End is a popular location within walking distance of superb dining, breweries, and nightlife. Homeowners at Tremont Station will enjoy walks along Charlotte’s Rail Tail and easy access to the LYNX Blue Line, which offers convenience and accessibility to much of the Center City Charlotte area as well as UNC Charlotte.

The Toll Brothers Sales Team at Tremont Station is now accepting appointments for future homeowners. Call 866-232-1719 to schedule your appointment today.

Tremont Station is one of several upcoming Charlotte-area communities by Toll Brothers. The company’s award-wining Regency at Palisades community also has available homes and home sites. For more information about Toll Brothers and its luxury communities in the Charlotte area, visit TollBrothers.com/Charlotte.

