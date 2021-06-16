Toll Brothers Opens First Luxury Townhome Community in Charlotte

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Toll Brothers Opens First Luxury Townhome Community in Charlotte

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Tremont Station in Charlotte’s South End Offers Convenience, Luxury

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its first luxury townhome community in Charlotte, N.C. Tremont Station, located in the heart of Charlotte’s vibrant South End, is now accepting appointments from its off-site Sales Center located at 307 West Tremont Avenue, Suite 200 in Charlotte.

Tremont Station offers spacious townhomes with modern interiors, all within walking distance to endless shopping and entertainment and minutes from uptown Charlotte. This low-maintenance community is comprised of 103 homes ranging from approximately 1,830 to 2,292 square feet. The home designs feature 3 to 4 bedrooms, 3 to 4 baths, and a variety of flexible living options including main floor bedrooms, luxurious primary bedroom suites with large walk-in closets, lofts, and rooftop terraces. This luxury townhome community features designer-coordinated exterior color schemes and carefully crafted interior design packages with a variety of customizable features. Prices begin in the mid-$500,000s.

“Tremont Station is an exciting addition to our growing collection of luxury home communities in the Charlotte area,” said Jaime Pou, Division President of Toll Brothers in Charlotte. “This is our first townhome community in Charlotte, and the response from home buyers has been incredible. Buyers appreciate the modern design aesthetic and the ability to enjoy luxury lock-and-leave living in the highly coveted South End.”

South End is a popular location within walking distance of superb dining, breweries, and nightlife. Homeowners at Tremont Station will enjoy walks along Charlotte’s Rail Tail and easy access to the LYNX Blue Line, which offers convenience and accessibility to much of the Center City Charlotte area as well as UNC Charlotte.

The Toll Brothers Sales Team at Tremont Station is now accepting appointments for future homeowners. Call 866-232-1719 to schedule your appointment today.

Tremont Station is one of several upcoming Charlotte-area communities by Toll Brothers. The company’s award-wining Regency at Palisades community also has available homes and home sites. For more information about Toll Brothers and its luxury communities in the Charlotte area, visit TollBrothers.com/Charlotte.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

Attachment

ti?nf=ODI1NTAyNyM0MjQ0Njc5IzIwODcyODU=
21b890cc-f20c-4936-84d8-ce397e4bb688
Andrea Meck
Toll Brothers 
215-938-8169
[email protected]

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment