H2O Innovation Partners Up With the Musée de la Civilisation de Québec to Present the Oh shit! Exhibition

QUEBEC CITY, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce its participation as the main sponsor to the Oh shit! exhibition at the Musée de la Civilisation de Québec (Quebec City, Canada). The exhibition will take place from June 17, 2021 to March 26, 2023.

The Oh shit! exhibition, which focuses on feces, will help people better understand its social history, the issues at play and how it can be put to good use. H 2 O Innovation has decided to take advantage of this taboo subject to educate the population on the use of innovative technologies, allowing to recycle and reuse wastewater, “toilet-to-tap”, which are well known in the water industry but have not seen wide-scale global adoption. The Corporation will also put forward its expertise and achievements in this market.

“Toilet-to-tap has been taboo for too long; the exhibition will help change public perception and bring it in line with current technological realities. Almost 30% of the water intended for domestic use is dedicated to the toilet. Every day, a huge amount of water is used to transport the solids from the toilet to the sewage plant. We often forget that behind the simple action of flushing the toilet there is an entire infrastructure, know-how and technologies that treat this wastewater daily. For these reasons, I find it important to raise awareness among the population and industries to make better use of this vital resource: water. Today, several technologies are allowing us to do things differently and in a much more sustainable way”, stated Frédéric Dugré, President and CEO of H 2 O Innovation.

The Corporation has delivered over 25 water reuse systems since its inception. In 2008, it supplied the reverse osmosis system for the Orange County (California) advanced water reuse facility, which treats more than 100 MGD (378,540 m3/day). To date, this system is considered the world’s largest advanced water purification system for potable reuse. Thanks to its sustained growth and its numerous international expansion projects, H 2 O Innovation was crowned in 2020 Water Company of the Year, the highest distinction in the international water treatment industry; a first for a Canadian company!

