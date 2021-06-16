Ibeo partners with AAC to strengthen its global technology leadership

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ibeo partners with AAC to strengthen its global technology leadership

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HAMBURG, Germany, June 16, 2021

HAMBURG, Germany, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamburg-based automotive LiDAR specialist Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH has formed a strategic partnership with AAC Technologies. AAC will also become a shareholder of Ibeo alongside the founders and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Ibeo is a technology leader for LiDAR systems with its new ibeoNEXT combining true solid-state technology – the next generation of LiDAR systems – with competitive pricing, a key requirement, especially in the automotive industry. In 2020 Ibeo was the first LiDAR company worldwide to receive a nomination from an automotive OEM for the serial production of a solid-state LiDAR. For the OEM, Great Wall Motors of China, automated driving is a key strategic pillar of their product roadmap. Earlier this year a number of other OEMs also announced to introduce LiDAR systems to enable automated driving functionalities. Automated driving is one of the fastest growing market segments within the automotive industry. The combination of leading proven technology, industrialization competencies and competitive pricing positions Ibeo as a key supplier in this market. Besides addressing the automotive market Ibeo signed a cooperation agreement for volume orders with SICK, a market leader in optical sensors for industrial applications, in 2021 to address the industrial market.

AAC is a market leader for technology solutions in the consumer electronics industry and supplies some of the most prominent manufacturers in the world. AAC complements the existing partnership of Ibeo with ZF, which focuses on the industrialization of the new ibeoNEXT. The partnership with AAC strengthens Ibeo's market position in Asia and allows Ibeo to leverage AAC's unique leadership in imaging technologies as well as its long-standing expertise in high precision, high volume manufacturing. In addition, the newly formed partnership with AAC will open access for Ibeo to other potential applications for Ibeo's solid-state LiDAR in other markets, e.g. consumer electronics. Ibeo aims to establish themselves as a Top-3 global supplier for automotive LiDAR systems and a leading supplier of LiDAR technology to the industrial and consumer electronics markets. ZF and AAC support this development path as strategic partners. "We welcome AAC as a strategic partner willing to strongly support our common LiDAR activities for automotive as well as industrial and consumer electronics applications," says Christophe Marnat, EVP of ZF's Electronics and Advanced Driver Assist Systems division.

"The strategic partnership with AAC is the next great milestone for Ibeo after signing the world's first serial contract for automotive solid-state LiDARs in 2020. It will enable us to further strengthen our technology leadership and bring us closer to our goal of becoming a Top-3 automotive LiDAR supplier. This close cooperation with AAC, combined with continued support from ZF as our industrialization partner, will open doors to new and enriching opportunities for all parties involved," says Dr. Ulrich Lages, CEO of Ibeo Automotive Systems.

"We are delighted to have the opportunity to become a strategic partner of Ibeo and committed to supporting and accelerating its continued growth as a new shareholder. Ibeo is undoubtedly a leader in the field of LiDAR and perception technologies with a solid and innovative product portfolio. The ibeoNEXT is ready to address the future of ADAS and offer competitive performance to a wide range of mobility customers," says Mr. Kelvin Pan, Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer of AAC Technologies.

About Ibeo
Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH has established itself as a global technology leader for LiDAR sensors (English acronym for Light Detection And Ranging) and the associated products and software tools. This technology is used as an assistance system in cars and in the field of autonomous driving. It is Ibeo's goal to reinvent mobility by enabling cars to become cooperative partners in the driving process, so making transportation safer. In total, Ibeo employs more than 400 people at its sites in Hamburg (Germany), Eindhoven (Netherlands) and Detroit (USA). In 2021, AAC Technologies became a shareholder of Ibeo. Since 2016, the automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen AG has been a shareholder of Ibeo: initially via Zukunft Ventures GmbH, and since 2019 via ZF Automotive Germany GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZF. Ibeo celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2018.

For further information, visit: www.ibeo-as.com.

About AAC Technologies:
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a leading solutions provider for smart devices. Our cutting-edge technologies in materials research, simulation, algorithms, design, automation and process development in Acoustics, Optics, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, MEMS, Radio Frequency and Antenna, enable us to develop advanced miniaturized proprietary technology solutions. Our goal is to "Lead Innovation & Enhance User Experience". In delivering high-performance and superior quality products, the Group will continue to create value for customers with innovative user experience. https://www.aactechnologies.com/

AAC Technologies is a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index, Hang Seng China (Hong Kong Listed) 100 Index and MSCI China Index with HK stock code 2018.

favicon.png?sn=DE13322&sd=2021-06-16 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibeo-partners-with-aac-to-strengthen-its-global-technology-leadership-301313894.html

SOURCE Ibeo Automotive Systems

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE13322&Transmission_Id=202106161059PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE13322&DateId=20210616
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment