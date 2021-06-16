Logo
Miss Tina Knowles-Lawson & Facebook Partner to Tell the Story of Juneteenth

PRNewswire
Jun 16, 2021
PR Newswire

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 16, 2021

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Saturday marks the annual observance of Juneteenth, which commemorates the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to ensure all enslaved Black people be freed. Observed by millions of Black Americans nationwide, the holiday has gained broader recognition following an unprecedented time of ongoing racial dialogue and connection.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8829851-facebook-juneteenth-miss-tina-knowles-lawson/

If you're looking for ways to observe, celebrate or show your support for Juneteenth this year, check out the below programming and activities taking place across the Facebook family of apps, including a video with Tina Knowles-Lawson where she explores how the holiday played an important role in shaping her family's lives and ways for younger generations of Black Americans to embrace Juneteenth:

  • Watch Miss Tina Knowles-Lawson on Facebook's Lift Black Voices Hub -- Check out the indomitable matriarch's debut of her new short film with Facebook that dishes on her family's deep connection with holiday, their family's Texas roots and how Juneteenth was their primary celebration of independence, even over July 4th. The Lift Black Voices Hub also includes a curated mix of fundraisers, educational resources and content that showcases how communities are reimagining Black freedom on Facebook platforms every day.
  • Spotlighting Black Business Owners From the Birthplace of Juneteenth: Checkout Facebook Elevate to find featured Black-owned small businesses in the birthplace of Juneteenth - Galveston, Texas, as well as resources that highlight ways we all can support local Black-owned businesses.
  • Facebook's Black Creators program, We The Culture-- and their exploration of "Black Luxury": Facebook is honoring the richness of the Black community with a social series dubbed "Black Luxury" that celebrates the ways Black creativity is expressed through joy, freedom, power and agency. Check it out on 'We The Culture' – Facebook's hub for Black Creators.

Whether it's supporting Black businesses, celebrating Black voices, or educating wider communities on the importance of the date, Facebook is excited to elevate stories of the Black experience with freedom in this country, while sharing the community's collective strength, tenacity and love shared across its family of apps.

For more information around Facebook's Juneteenth programming and educational resources about the holiday, visit Facebook's "Lift Black Voices" Hub.

Contact: Bjorn Trowery, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=AQ11996&sd=2021-06-16 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miss-tina-knowles-lawson--facebook-partner-to-tell-the-story-of-juneteenth-301313868.html

SOURCE Facebook

