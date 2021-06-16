WWE® Superfans Get Their Very Own Credit Card: The New WWE® Champion Credit Card from Credit One Bank®

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

WWE® Superfans Get Their Very Own Credit Card: The New WWE® Champion Credit Card from Credit One Bank®

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Card members will receive cash back rewards and exclusive WWE® discounts

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, June 16, 2021

LAS VEGAS, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit One Bank, one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the country, announced today the launch of the WWE Champion Credit Card, the first credit card unveiled as part of the multiyear agreement with global entertainment company WWE. The WWE Champion Credit Card gives card members the opportunity to show off their love of WWE while earning cash back rewards on everyday purchases.

Credit_One_Bank_WWE_Stacked_cards.jpg

"We're proud to be launching a product for WWE fans," said David Herpers, head of product at Credit One Bank. "Helping our customers get more for their money is a tenant of everything we do, and the WWE Champion Credit Card is designed to do that in unique and rewarding ways."

"WWE has the most passionate fans in the world, and we are proud to give them an opportunity to not only earn cash back rewards but get exclusive opportunities on WWE merchandise and experiences with the new WWE Champion Credit Card from Credit One Bank," said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer.

The WWE Champion Credit Card offers benefits* including:

  • 3% cash back rewards on eligible internet, cable, satellite TV, and mobile phone services
  • 2% cash back rewards on eligible dining purchases
  • 1% cash back rewards on all other purchases
  • WWE merchandise discounts
  • Up to 10% cash back rewards from participating merchants through the More Rewards Program

Credit One Bank and WWE will be working together to provide additional card member benefits specifically tailored for WWE fans.

*For more information, visit Credit One Bank's product page at creditonebank.com/credit-cards.

About Credit One Bank
Credit One Bank, N.A. is a data-driven financial services company based in Las Vegas. Founded in 1984, Credit One Bank offers a spectrum of credit card products for people in all stages of financial life. One of the fastest-growing credit card providers in the United States, Credit One Bank offers credit cards through the Visa®, Mastercard® and American Express® networks. Credit One Bank is the Official Credit Card of NASCAR®, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Best Friends Animal Society®, and is a proud partner of WWE® and Six Flags®. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com and on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About WWE
WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE's TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 900 million homes worldwide in 28 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, BT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in more than 180 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. The Company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Orlando, Dubai, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Munich, Riyadh, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

C1B_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA13334&sd=2021-06-16 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wwe-superfans-get-their-very-own-credit-card-the-new-wwe-champion-credit-card-from-credit-one-bank-301313857.html

SOURCE Credit One Bank

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA13334&Transmission_Id=202106161046PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA13334&DateId=20210616
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment