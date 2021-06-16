Thinking about trading options or stock in Roblox, Oracle, General Motors, Citigroup, or Merck?

PR Newswire
NEW YORK, June 16, 2021
NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for RBLX, ORCL, GM, C, and MRK.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- RBLX: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=RBLX&prnumber=061620217
- ORCL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=ORCL&prnumber=061620217
- GM: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=GM&prnumber=061620217
- C: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=C&prnumber=061620217
- MRK: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=MRK&prnumber=061620217
SOURCE InvestorsObserver
