TELUS customers can celebrate Pride Month and support Rainbow Railroad charity

TELUS Optik and Pik TV customers can access a curated “Celebrate Pride” collection of films

TELUS will donate the full cost of every Pride Month video on demand rental to help members of the LGBTQ+ community find safety from persecution

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of Pride Month, TELUS is donating the full cost of movie rentals - up to $15,000 - from the Celebrate Pride collection in the On Demand library to Rainbow Railroad Canada . From now until June 30, the full cost of rentals from the curated Celebrate Pride collection will be donated by TELUS to support Rainbow Railroad, a community-led not-for-profit organization supporting LGBTQ+ people around the world to find safety from persecution. All Optik and Pik TV customers can be entertained and inspired by watching titles from the collection of 39 films including award-winning and iconic features such as Ammonite, Boy Erased, Milk, Moonlight, and Rocketman. Rentals cost between $5 and $7.



“At TELUS, we believe that embracing and celebrating the diversity of every team member’s unique talents, experiences, and perspectives leads the way to innovation,” says Zainul Mawji, Executive Vice-President of Home Solutions at TELUS. “Many of us are celebrating Pride differently this year, and the Celebrate Pride collection gives customers of all ages the chance to celebrate Pride Month from the comfort of their homes, while continuing to educate themselves and their families about LGBTQ+ rights in a way that gives back to the community. We are honoured to partner with the Rainbow Railroad for this initiative as we stand united to acknowledge the importance of diversity, equality, and inclusion.”

Optik and Pik TV customers can also access a curated selection of free titles from TELUS Originals, STORYHIVE, and YouTube playlists available on the Community Connections channel, channel 345. Customers can watch Canadian films celebrating BIPOC and LGBTQ+ voices such as Jesse Jams produced by Alyson Richards and Trevor Anderson, Just Another Beautiful Family produced by Katherine and Nick North, and The Day Don Died produced by Ana Carrizales. TELUS also offers Optik customers OUTtv, the world’s first & Canada's only LGBTQ+ television network on channel 414.



Since 2000, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed more than $5 million and volunteered thousands of hours of service to LGBTQ+ organizations from coast to coast. The full list of featured titles in the Celebrate Pride collection can be found on the home screen of Optik and Pik TV. For more information on Optik and Pik TV, visit telus.com/tv .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $16 billion in annual revenue and 16 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. We leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. In 2020, TELUS was recognized as having the fastest wireless network in the world, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better. TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that delivers next-generation AI and content management solutions for global brands across the technology and games, ecommerce and FinTech, communications and media, healthcare, travel and hospitality sectors. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $820 million and 1.6 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.