Progress Commemorates Juneteenth as a Company Holiday

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Building on its culture and commitment to inclusion and diversity, the company will recognize Juneteenth as an annual paid holiday in the U.S.

BEDFORD, Mass., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress ( PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced that it will recognize Juneteenth—the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States—as a company holiday for all U.S. employees, which it will observe on Friday, June 18.

“Juneteenth is not only a celebration of this momentous period in our history, but is a day that affords us an opportunity to consider how much more needs to be done to ensure true equity and justice for all Americans,” said Dr. Shirley Knowles, Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer, Progress. “At Progress, we too must continue reaching for ever more inclusion, equity and diversity—in our company, in our communities and in our world. This is one step in our ongoing journey to learn, connect with one other and reflect on how we can move forward and achieve permanent and lasting change.”

Juneteenth commemorates June 19,1865, when Union General Gordon Granger rode into Galveston, Texas to inform enslaved people of the Emancipation Proclamation and their freedom. It not only marks a day of liberation, but also celebrates Black culture and the innumerable achievements of Black Americans. It further encourages continuous personal development and respect for all cultures and serves as a powerful reminder that racial and social justice are goals that are still to be fully realized.

At Progress, we strive to be an inclusive community that celebrates the diverse backgrounds and experiences of all people. We are a company where our people are valued not just for what they know and what they do, but for who they are, regardless of where they live, what they look like, who they love, or where they worship or don’t worship. Progress strongly condemns all forms of racism, discrimination, hatred and inhumanity. In addition to observing Juneteenth, Progress supports inclusion, equity and diversity through ongoing efforts including:

  • Developing and supporting Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), giving employees a safe place to engage, educate and communicate with one another.
  • Advancing programs around mentorship, career development, culture and belonging, management and leadership and talent acquisition through the work of its Inclusion and Diversity Committee.
  • Supporting organizations including the Gender and Diversity KPI Alliance (GDKA), MassTLC’s, Tech Compact for Social Justice, Catalyst, a non-profit dedicated to building inclusive workplaces and The Boston Club, advancing women leaders.

To learn more about Progress and its corporate social responsibility program, Progress for Tomorrow, click here. Read the company’s 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report or explore career opportunities at www.progress.com/careers.

Additional Resources

About Progress
Progress ( PRGS) provides the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive, and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure - leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress and Progress Software are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Press Contact:
Kim Baker
Progress
+1 781-280-4000
[email protected]


