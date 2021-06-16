Logo
EYEFI Awarded New Contract with an Australian State Government Organization

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / EYEFI Group Technologies Inc. (CSE:EGTI)(OTC PINK:EGTTF) ("the "Company") is pleased to announce it has successfully won a tender for the provision of integration services and a Phase 1 implementation for a large Australian State Government organization.

This project expands the use of EYEfi Cloud and the Automated Incident Management (AIM) capability to provide visibility and connection of cameras located external to the organization and will also be securely accessible by all authorised and connected organizations.

EYEfi will be taking a lead role in providing technology integration to the organization, with Phase 1 implementation enabling the connection of 3rd party cameras operated by bus companies, along with other mobile and portable traffic management camera providers. The organization will have access to all camera data and EYEfi's next-generation AIM platform, within EYEfi Cloud.

EYEfi's AIM product is currently installed across the entire fleet of Incident Management Vehicles (IMV's) with the organization, providing improved incident management, compliance, reporting and safety of its field personnel.

The existing solution sold to the organization processes more than 3000 incidents per month, providing real-time incident visibility, GPS tracking of vehicles, automation of incident workflow processes, and a system of record for all incidents being attended to by incident management personnel.

EYEfi will provide further updates to the market once Phase 1 implementation has been completed and should the organization expand the service to the rest of their network.

--- end ---

About EYEfi in detail:

EYEfi is connecting the world's people and devices with the world around them, in real-time and in ways not previously possible.

EYEfi is a software and electronics engineering company that has developed, patented and commercialized an innovative spatial technology; spatial, predictive, approximation and radial convolution (SPARC) and an associated product suite, that turns sensors, cameras and smartphones (fixed, mobile, airborne, portable or handheld) into geo-target co-ordinate acquisition devices.

EYEfi has also developed IIoT sensor hardware and associated cloud software, as a second pillar within its product offering. EYEfi Cloud is a next generation cloud platform that provides a secure and centralized environment where customers can manage their EYEfi product deployments and applications.

On behalf of the board of directors of

EYEFI GROUP TECHNOLOGIES INC.

"Simon Langdon"
Simon Langdon, CEO

For more information contact:

Simon Langdon
Chief Executive Officer
EYEfi Group Technologies Inc.

Mark van der Horst
Investor Relations
EYEfi Group Technologies Inc.
Telephone: +1 (604) 760 7604
Email: [email protected]

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information.

The forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, opinions and analyses of management made in light of its experience and perception of historical trends in the delivery of services through its Cloud, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors management of the Company believes are appropriate, relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made. All of these assumptions, estimates and opinions will necessarily be subject to change due to future events and other circumstances outside the control of the Company, including the effect of the Covid 19 virus. The Company has based the forward looking information on various material assumptions, including: despite the threat of the Covid 19 virus, the Company will sustain or increase profitability although on a slower projection then previously planned, and will be able to fund its operations with existing capital and projected revenue from its current agreements with its Channel Partners; the Company will be able to attract and retain key personnel in future if required; the general business, economic, financial market, regulatory and political conditions in which the Company operates will remain positive as its services can be provided in the Company's Cloud although deliver of its hardware may be affect by supply chain disruptions; that the general regulatory environment will not change in a manner adverse to the business of the Company; the tax treatment of the Company and its subsidiary will remain constant and the Company will not become subject to any material legal proceedings; the economy generally; competition, and anticipated and unanticipated costs.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors, assumptions and exclusions is not exhaustive.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the Canadian Securities Exchange. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: EYEfi Group Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651930/EYEFI-Awarded-New-Contract-with-an-Australian-State-Government-Organization

img.ashx?id=651930

