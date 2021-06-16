Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital Client Engagement from the Aite Group

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital Client Engagement from the Aite Group

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP), a pioneer and longstanding leader in financial planning, today announced it has won a Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital Client Engagement from the Aite Group, a global research and advisory firm. Aite Group’s annual award program honors wealth management firms that are advancing and leading the industry with innovative products, capabilities, or levels of automation. A panel of experts recognized Ameriprise for its Confident Retirement®Virtual Experience, which received high marks for innovation and customer experience in the survey’s evaluation.

The Ameriprise Financial Confident Retirement®Virtual Experience is an interactive online journey that connects investors with a team of remote, licensed Ameriprise Advisor Center financial advisors who help them build wealth, track their progress, and protect their finances over time. The experience caters to the preferences of investors who value virtual, flexible and affordable personalized advice to support their financial goals on the path to building wealth. All Ameriprise clients, including those who work with dedicated teams from the Ameriprise Advisor Center, can interact with their online goals from any device at any time and receive ongoing education and guidance from their advisors.

“We developed the Confident Retirement Virtual Experience as another way to bring our powerful advice capabilities to more investors across the country, and we’re honored that it has been recognized as best-in-class,” said Jamie Wanless, Senior Vice President of the Ameriprise Advisor Center. “Our continuous investments in technology enable us to deliver comprehensive and personalized advice through this compelling experience to each and every Ameriprise client, and help investors in every generation take control of their finances.”

The Confident RetirementVirtual Experience is guided by the firm’s proprietary Confident Retirement approach, which has helped millions of Ameriprise clients feel more confident about their financial future. With the expertise of their advisors and interactive online features, clients can gain a stronger understanding of their finances and work toward achieving their goals.

To try the Ameriprise Financial Confident Retirement Virtual Experience, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ameriprise.com%2Fwellness%2F, call the Ameriprise Advisor Center at 866-601-6480 or click+here to make an appointment with a licensed Ameriprise financial advisor.

For additional information about Aite Group’s Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Awards, please contact [email protected].

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors’ financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2021 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210616005702r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616005702/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment