Toll Brothers Unveils Five New Home Collections at its Regency at Folsom Ranch Community in California

FOLSOM, Calif., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced it has unveiled five new home collections within Regency at Folsom Ranch, an amenity-rich, 55+ active-adult community set amid the beauty and tranquility of Folsom’s rolling hills. The community, which is the first Regency 55+ active-adult community by Toll Brothers in California, is set to open for sale this summer 2021.

Regency at Folsom Ranch will offer five collections and 15 new home designs featuring single-story homes ranging from approximately 1,400 to 2,500 square feet with 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 bathrooms, and 2 to 2.5-car garages. All home designs include covered patios for luxury indoor-to-outdoor living. Pricing is anticipated from the low $500,000s.

An impressive selection of first-class amenities will provide Regency at Folsom Ranch residents with ample opportunities for recreation and social connection, including an expansive 18,000-square-foot resort-inspired clubhouse and fitness center featuring indoor and outdoor pools, bocce ball, and pickleball. Residents will have access to food and beverage service with a high-end coffee bar, towel service in the gym, and reservable event lawns and catering kitchens. A dedicated onsite social director will provide year-round programs, events, social gatherings, and services. Residents also will delight in 84 acres of preserved open space, walking trails, two dog parks, and private parks throughout the community.

“We are thrilled to share the incredible new home collections and home designs that are planned for our first Regency 55+ active-adult community in California,” said Todd Callahan, Division President of Toll Brothers in Northern California. “Buyers will be able to choose from a variety of exquisite single-story plans with open-concept living areas, an abundance of windows to maximize views and light, and seamless indoor-to-outdoor living spaces. With luxury single-level living, resort-style amenities, and a full social calendar, there’s really nothing else like Regency at Folsom Ranch in this market.”

Regency at Folsom Ranch will afford community members time and freedom to enjoy their friends and family, as well as all the area has to offer. The master plan is located minutes from destination retail centers including Palladio at Broadstone and Folsom Premium Outlets, restaurants, golf, and outdoor recreation in the Sierra foothills. Its proximity to downtown Sacramento, Sacramento International Airport, the Bay Area, and Lake Tahoe offers convenient access to unlimited opportunities for work, entertainment, and adventure.

At completion, the Folsom Ranch master planned community will include more than 130 acres of parks, over 1,000 acres of open space, biking trails, walking trails, brand-new schools, as well as several commercial employment and retail centers.



To learn more about the collections, home designs, and amenities at Regency at Folsom Ranch, visit RegencyatFolsom.com or speak with an Online Sales Consultant at 1-844-849-5263.

