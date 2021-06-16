Logo
Visium Technologies Announces Addition of The Bellwether Group to Advisory Board

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Led by Tim Teal and Dr. Shana Fox, Bellwether Group Brings Deep Experience in Intelligence Community

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Visium Technologies today announced that it has added The Bellwether Group, Inc. ("TBG") to its Advisory Board. In its advisory capacity, TBG will contribute to product development, as well as advising Visium on the development of use cases within the US Intelligence cyber community.

"TBG is an innovative leader in the industry, and we are thrilled to be working with Tim Teal and his team. Tim has an incredible 30-year track record of working in the cyber mission and solving the hardest problems in technology. We are looking forward to partnering with TBG to provide amazing capabilities to the Cyber community."

Mr. Teal has worked at US Cyber Command, serving as the Technical Director, Capabilities Development Group (CDG) which was responsible for planning, synchronizing and executing joint capability development required for the Command to accomplish its mission. He also served as the Director, J6/J8/J9 for the Cyber National Mission Force (CNMF) where he was charged by the Commander, CNMF with arming the Cyber Mission Forces (CMF) with tactical tools & capabilities to achieve successful mission performance. Prior to his assignments at United States Cyber Command, Mr. Teal served as the Technical Director of the Analytic Tradecraft Automation Office (ATAO) and the Scalable Analytics Tradecraft Center (SATC) at the National Security Agency (NSA). In these roles, he provided technical leadership and strategy for the advancement of analytic technologies and practices with a strong emphasis on developing and deploying large-scale data analytics. In addition, he led the inception and successful standup of the NSA's Data Scientist Development Program (DSDP) and was a founding member of the successful inception and standup of NSA's Advanced Network Operations (aka "Hunt") mission. The Hunt Mission was responsible for obtaining and deploying tactical tools and capabilities to hunt for sophisticated adversaries across the Department of Defense - ANO was the leading organization uncovering, what led to, Operation "BUCKSHOT YANKEE". Mr. Teal is also a Navy War Veteran, with numerous awards, who served in Operation Desert Storm, Desert Shield and multiple other operational assignments.

About The Bellwether Group, Inc.

The Bellwether Group, Inc. is a Millersville, Maryland based corporation that provides mission critical solutions to commercial and government customers. For more information, please visit https://thebellwethergroup.io/

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS: VISM) is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on global cybersecurity clarity, machine learning, advancing technology and automating services to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, business applications, and IoT on their networks and in the cloud. For more information, please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.

Contact:
Visium Technologies, Inc.
Corporate: Mark Lucky, Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]

Please send sales queries to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Twitter | Instagram

Corporate Office:
4094 Majestic Lane Suite 360
Fairfax, VA 22033
Phone: 703-273-0383

Investor Relations:
Peter Nicosia
Bull in Advantage, LLC
Phone: 585-703-6565
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Visium Technologies, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651942/Visium-Technologies-Announces-Addition-of-The-Bellwether-Group-to-Advisory-Board

img.ashx?id=651942

