Trulieve Brings Medical Cannabis to Tavernier

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 16, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, announced today the opening of a new Florida dispensary, the Company's 90th nationwide.

The latest dispensary, located in the Florida Keys, supports Trulieve's goal of ensuring medical cannabis patients across Florida have safe, reliable access to the medications they rely on. The Tavernier dispensary joins the nearby Key West dispensary, as well as several others throughout the Miami area.

In honor of Trulieve's 84th Florida dispensary, all patients — from those new to Trulieve to the dedicated Truliever community — will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the new dispensary on opening day.

ANNOUNCING: Trulieve Tavernier Grand Opening
WHERE: 91216 Overseas Highway, Tavernier, FL 33070
WHEN: Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable flower, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients and convenient in-store pickup at each of its 84 dispensaries in Florida.

To assist patients with ordering, Trulieve's entire catalog of products is available for online orders, with in-store pickup or statewide home delivery options available depending on patient preference. Additionally, Trulieve offers complimentary 30-minute virtual consultations with a Trulieve consultant to help navigate questions on products, devices, or review their doctor's recommendation. Appointments can be made on Trulieve's website and are open to all patients, whether starting their journey with medical cannabis or those with experience looking for alternative treatment options.

At this time, all visitors are required to wear masks for the duration of their dispensary visit. Only patients and their state-approved caregivers will be allowed inside the waiting room and dispensary until further notice.

For more information, please visit www.Trulieve.com.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also holds licenses to operate in California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and West Virginia. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com.

favicon.png?sn=TO13401&sd=2021-06-16 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-brings-medical-cannabis-to-tavernier-301313899.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

