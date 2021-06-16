Alliance Mining Acquires 100% Ownership - Moose Gold Property - Bissett Gold Mining Camp - Manitoba

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Alliance Mining Acquires 100% Ownership - Moose Gold Property - Bissett Gold Mining Camp - Manitoba

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Alliance Mining Corp. (TSXV:ALM) ("Alliance" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an option agreement to purchase the historic Moose claim, in the Bissett-Rice Lake district of southeastern Manitoba.

"Acquisition of the Moose claim continues our efforts to consolidate a significant ground position in this highly prospective area of the Bissett belt." stated Chris Anderson, President of Alliance. "Much of this ground has been unexplored for decades, and we intend to bring modern exploration ideas and technology to this district."

The Moose claim lies eight kilometers southeast of the San Antonio/True North mine-mill complex presently operated by 1911 Gold Corporation in Bissett. The Moose vein was originally staked in 1914, and has been explored by drilling and two shallow shafts, with drifting and cross-cuts. The Moose claim lies two kilometers southeast of the Gold Pan property, the first gold producer, in 1919, in the Bissett-Rice Lake belt. However, an important aspect of the Moose claim, is that it lies directly along strike, on the same fault structure, about one kilometer south of the Nevada gold zone, defined and held by a private company, Golden Pocket Resources Corporation, with 131 drill holes down to 640 meters depth, in 1998.

The Company has the right to purchase a 100% interest in the Moose claims by making cash payments totaling $100,000 over a five year period subject to a 1% net smelter return royalty.

"We will be undertaking data compilation on the Moose property as well as summer prospecting work on our other properties, to prepare for the winter drilling season." stated Anderson. "We're moving forward aggressively toward our objectives in the Bissett-Rice Lake belt

Purchase of the Greenbelt property:

Further to the Company's news release of June 4, 2021, the Company entered into a purchase agreement with 1911 Gold Corp. for the sale of 1911 Gold's 50-per-cent interest in 27 contiguous mining claims, totalling 410 hectares, collectively known as the Greenbelt property, located south of Bissett, Manitoba. The Greenbelt property will be purchased for a total consideration of $500,000, payable in cash or shares of Alliance Mining Corp. Closing of the agreement remains subject to Alliance repurchasing any shares issued as consideration within 121 days of their issue date. 1911 Gold Corp. has an option to retain some or all of the shares issued as consideration for the first 90 days from their issue date, subject to Alliance's right to repurchase the shares.

The purchase agreement is subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approval.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Christopher R Anderson
Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Alliance Mining Corp.
(604) 488-3900

Investor Relations: 604-488-3900
E-mail: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

SOURCE: Alliance Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651899/Alliance-Mining-Acquires-100-Ownership--Moose-Gold-Property--Bissett-Gold-Mining-Camp--Manitoba

img.ashx?id=651899

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment