Dolphin Entertainment Congratulates Shore Fire Client Chris Bosh on His New Book "Letters to a Young Athlete"

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company, congratulates Shore Fire client Chris Bosh on his celebrated new book Letters To A Young Athlete, out now viaPenguin Press.

Good Morning America's Michael Strahan says that "it's for everybody," Essence named the book one of their "18 Black Stories That Will Take You Places," ESPN featured it as part of The Jump's Recommends series, and it was discussed at length in interviews with The Bill Simmons Podcast, Men's Journal, People, Ebony and so much more.

Read an excerpt from Letters to a Young Athlete over at Men's Health.

Recently, Bosh sat down with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show about processing his retirement, finding his "why," and finding joy after basketball. Watch HERE.

And read a recent interview with Bosh in the NY Times, where he breaks down his favorite basketball books, his music industry ambitions, and his fantasy dinner party guests.

Inspired by similarly formatted books by Rainer Maria Rilke and Wynton Marsalis and featuring a foreword from Miami Heat President and NBA legend Pat Riley, Letters to a Young Athlete is a memoiristic work that finds Bosh reflecting on life, adversity, commitment and success in a series of letters addressed to his younger self. Letters To A Young Athlete is a personal narrative rich with motivation and guidance - as well as remarkable anecdotes from a legendary playing career - that's perfect for anyone aspiring to greatness in whatever they're passionate about.

Following a Hall of Fame playing career, Bosh has thrown himself into his writing. Alongside Letters to a Young Athlete , he also produces a weekly newsletter The Last Chip and recently authored an op-ed for The Player's Tribune on college athletics. Residing in Austin with his wife and children, he now occupies his time with his rich family life, philanthropic efforts, and musical passions. He's produced tracks for Gucci Mane and heads his own Austin based label, Daddy Jack, which looks to be extremely active in the latter stages of 2021

Chris Bosh's book tour for Letters to a Young Athlete has seen him partner with book stores in Miami, Toronto, Austin, and more with conversations between Bosh and notable figures such as Dwyane Wade, Ryan Holiday, Ray Allen, Genevieve Padalecki, Tia Mowry, and Karla Grey.

About Shore Fire Media

Shore Fire Media is the music industry's leading PR firm, representing music artists and cultural tastemakers at the top of their fields. Shore Fire Media was one of only two music PR agencies listed in the most recent New York Observer's prestigious annual "Power 50" rankings of PR firms in the country. Shore Fire's dedicated teams in New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville wield extensive and varied expertise to strategically amplify narratives and shape reputations for career-advancing effect. Shore Fire Media represents top recording artists in multiple genres, songwriters, music producers, record labels, music industry businesses, venues, trade organizations, social media personalities and cultural institutions.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin's Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) division is dedicated to designing, producing, distributing and promoting NFTs for itself and its clients within the film, television, music, gaming, epicurean, and technology industries. The NFTs division is comprised of executives across all six of Dolphin's wholly-owned subsidiaries blending their collective expertise in creative services, digital design, production, marketing, sales and public relations. To learn more, visit https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

