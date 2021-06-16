PeopleReady Named a 7-time Winner in the Vega Digital Awards

PR Newswire

TACOMA, Wash., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For its industry-leading creativity and innovation, staffing leader PeopleReady was singled out with seven 2021 Vega Digital Awards presented by the International Awards Associate (IAA). PeopleReady was recognized as best-in-class for its digital transformation, branding, and corporate communications efforts in the competition, which featured more than 1,300 entrants worldwide.

PeopleReady's JobStack® app, which plays a vital role in helping job seekers and businesses navigate the changing workforce climate, received a gold award for best business mobile app along with silver awards for best user experience and best integrated mobile app. Meanwhile, the staffing leader's branding refresh, which focuses on its new Work Within Reach™ brand promise, scored gold in the branding and corporate identity category.

PeopleReady's website redesign, complementing recent enhancements to its tools to connect people and work faster and more easily than ever before, received a silver award for best employment website and a bronze award for best website redesign. Also, its gamified internal communications campaign aimed at driving employee engagement in the company's new culture framework earned a silver award for corporate communications social campaign.

"Temporary jobs, which proved a necessity in helping people and businesses navigate an unpredictable climate over the past year, are now a cornerstone in the changing world of work. PeopleReady is honored to be recognized by the IAA for our mission-driven efforts to connect people and work," said Taryn Owen, president of PeopleReady. "As PeopleReady continues to lead the digital transformation of the industry, our focus is simple: helping to make something that can be difficult—whether that's finding workers or finding work—easier and faster by putting quality work and a quality workforce within reach."

