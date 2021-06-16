Logo
heliosDX Partners with Verb to launch a National Sales Campaign Utilizing verbTEAMS and verbLIVE

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN) ("RushNet") with merger/acquisition target heliosDX is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of their National Sales Campaign utilizing Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq:VERB) cutting edge interactive sales and marketing platform. (verbTEAMS and verbLIVE).

heliosDX is preparing to launch a national campaign to increase brand awareness and sales reach. verbTeams is the latest in technology that gives the power back to the company to increase sales, increase close ratios, reduce costs, and increase reach across the country. verbTeams allows heliosDX to have a virtual salesforce combined with our field salesforce at a fraction of the cost. This translates into increased revenues and profit margin for heliosDX. The last 18 months have changed the landscape within the Healthcare sector, and many other sectors. Access to clinics and visibility has become increasingly difficult. Verb provides a solution which allows companies to continue growing their sales while maintaining a personal touch. It is a logical adoption for heliosDX who has experienced outstanding growth the last two years.

We will also utilize verbLIVE to conduct live sales meetings as if we were standing in the practice. Ashley Sweat CEO of heliosDX, "believes this is a gamechanger within the healthcare sector". verbLIVE allows the sales rep to have a face-to-face sales call with the decisionmaker, and quickly and easily within the video make sales materials available without leaving the video. Quite literally it is equivalent to handing marketing materials to the decisionmaker as if you were there in person. heliosDX believes this interactive sales tool shortens the sales process which ties directly into revenue cycle management (RCM).

heliosDX just finalized their new sales and marketing video which will be utilized as the centerpiece within Verbs interactive technology for heliosDX.

iframe.ashx?track=651937-https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fembed%2F6iyglq3XifY

About HeliosDx:

heliosDX is a National Clinical Reference Laboratory offering High-Complexity Urine Drug Testing (UDT), Behavioral Drug Testing, Allergy Droplet Cards, Oral Fluids, Infectious Disease (PCR), and NGS Genetic Testing. We are contracted in 44 of the lower 48 states and looking to expand our reach and capabilities. Always staying ahead of the curve, by continually investing in our infrastructure with the most efficient scientific proven instruments, and latest cutting-edge software for patient and physician satisfaction. This allows heliosDX to provide physicians fast and accurate reporting meeting and exceeding industry benchmarks. We excel in patient and client care through physician designed panels that aid in testing compliance and reporting education.

CONTACT:
Ashley Sweat
[email protected]
www.heliosdx.com (Under Development)
@dx_helios

Safe Harbor Notice
Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment, or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

SOURCE: RushNet, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651937/heliosDX-Partners-with-Verb-to-launch-a-National-Sales-Campaign-Utilizing-verbTEAMS-and-verbLIVE

img.ashx?id=651937

