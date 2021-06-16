Charlie Munger's Thoughts on Discipline in Investing

A few days ago, I wrote an article titled (, ) and the Power of Elementary Ideas. In it, I explained that one of the reasons why Munger and his partner, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), had been so successful over the years was their ability to keep things simple and focus on the straightforward principle of making the most of obvious opportunities.

The duo has only ever invested in businesses where they believe there's clear mispricing and understand the enterprise. They don't overcomplicate things by investing outside of their circle of competence or spend time constructing complex spreadsheets and discounted cash flow forecasts.

This approach has worked remarkably well over the years, but most investors would find it difficult to follow because it requires a considerable amount of discipline. And building a disciplined mentality, as well as sticking to this discipline, is one of the most significant challenges investors face.

Keeping the discipline

Buffett has stayed in Omaha for most of his career because he believes it removes him from the distractions of Wall Street.

Wall Street is a machine designed to encourage trading and investing, but it's not just the constant supply of news and information that may drive investors and traders to deal too much. Envy can also become a problem.

Watching others get rich using a different strategy can be psychologically challenging. It can even push one to make mistakes and ignore a disciplined approach.

Munger's thoughts on this are pretty simple. Instead of focusing on others getting rich, one should ignore the issue altogether:

"If you're comfortably rich and someone else is getting richer faster than you by, for example, investing in risky stocks, so what?! Someone will always be getting richer faster than you. This is not a tragedy. Soros couldn't bear to see others make money in the technology sector without him, and he got killed. It doesn't bother us at all [that others are making money in the tech sector]."

Another factor that could cause investors to lose their discipline is going all-in to what might seem like a great idea. This might look like conflicting advice, especially when Munger and Buffett have done so well by taking high-conviction positions in single stocks.

However, Munger and Buffett never rush into any position, and after they've bought a stock, they're continually reviewing and breaking down the idea. Most investors don't have the time or attention span to pursue the same level of detailed research.

The real risk is that one will find a great idea but not keep up with it, which increases the risk of it eventually becoming a bad idea.

Munger has also spoken about this in the past:

"It's not the bad ideas that do you in. It's the good ideas. And you may say, 'That can't be so. That's paradoxical.' What he [Graham| meant was that if a thing is a bad idea, it's hard to overdo. But where there is a good idea with a core of essential and important truth. You can't ignore it. And then it's so easy to overdo it. So the good ideas are a wonderful way to suffer terribly if you overdo them."

We can learn a lot from these comments.

First of all, if one wants to stay disciplined, it might be sensible to turn a blind eye to two stories of rapid wealth creation in the media.

Secondly, discipline is nothing without consistency. Even if the perfect opportunity comes along, if one cannot follow up with a disciplined and consistent analysis of the company's development, a good idea could become a bad idea. Discipline is required to say, "I don't have the time to follow this up," in the first place.