Charlie Munger's Thoughts on Discipline in Investing

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Charlie Munger's Thoughts on Discipline in Investing

The investor has previously said that investors need to remain disciplined at all times.

Author's Avatar
Rupert Hargreaves
Jun 16, 2021

Summary

  • Munger believes discipline is key for successful investing
  • It's important not to become over-influenced by others
  • Discipline is nothing without consistency
Article's Main Image

A few days ago, I wrote an article titled (, ) and the Power of Elementary Ideas. In it, I explained that one of the reasons why Munger and his partner,

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), had been so successful over the years was their ability to keep things simple and focus on the straightforward principle of making the most of obvious opportunities.

The duo has only ever invested in businesses where they believe there's clear mispricing and understand the enterprise. They don't overcomplicate things by investing outside of their circle of competence or spend time constructing complex spreadsheets and discounted cash flow forecasts.

This approach has worked remarkably well over the years, but most investors would find it difficult to follow because it requires a considerable amount of discipline. And building a disciplined mentality, as well as sticking to this discipline, is one of the most significant challenges investors face.

Keeping the discipline

Buffett has stayed in Omaha for most of his career because he believes it removes him from the distractions of Wall Street.

Wall Street is a machine designed to encourage trading and investing, but it's not just the constant supply of news and information that may drive investors and traders to deal too much. Envy can also become a problem.

Watching others get rich using a different strategy can be psychologically challenging. It can even push one to make mistakes and ignore a disciplined approach.

Munger's thoughts on this are pretty simple. Instead of focusing on others getting rich, one should ignore the issue altogether:

"If you're comfortably rich and someone else is getting richer faster than you by, for example, investing in risky stocks, so what?! Someone will always be getting richer faster than you. This is not a tragedy. Soros couldn't bear to see others make money in the technology sector without him, and he got killed. It doesn't bother us at all [that others are making money in the tech sector]."

Another factor that could cause investors to lose their discipline is going all-in to what might seem like a great idea. This might look like conflicting advice, especially when Munger and Buffett have done so well by taking high-conviction positions in single stocks.

However, Munger and Buffett never rush into any position, and after they've bought a stock, they're continually reviewing and breaking down the idea. Most investors don't have the time or attention span to pursue the same level of detailed research.

The real risk is that one will find a great idea but not keep up with it, which increases the risk of it eventually becoming a bad idea.

Munger has also spoken about this in the past:

"It's not the bad ideas that do you in. It's the good ideas. And you may say, 'That can't be so. That's paradoxical.' What he [Graham| meant was that if a thing is a bad idea, it's hard to overdo. But where there is a good idea with a core of essential and important truth. You can't ignore it. And then it's so easy to overdo it. So the good ideas are a wonderful way to suffer terribly if you overdo them."

We can learn a lot from these comments.

First of all, if one wants to stay disciplined, it might be sensible to turn a blind eye to two stories of rapid wealth creation in the media.

Secondly, discipline is nothing without consistency. Even if the perfect opportunity comes along, if one cannot follow up with a disciplined and consistent analysis of the company's development, a good idea could become a bad idea. Discipline is required to say, "I don't have the time to follow this up," in the first place.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment