Euclidean Capital LLC Buys Beam Therapeutics Inc, Vir Biotechnology Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Sells NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc, Revolution Medicines Inc

- PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP) - 4,179,416 shares, 45.99% of the total portfolio.
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) - 1,493,349 shares, 14.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.33%
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC) - 996,734 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.83%
- Alector Inc (ALEC) - 980,894 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio.
- Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) - 323,749 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio.
Euclidean Capital LLC initiated holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.28 and $120.75, with an estimated average price of $95.29. The stock is now traded at around $85.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 31,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR)
Euclidean Capital LLC initiated holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.34 and $83.07, with an estimated average price of $54.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 25,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Euclidean Capital LLC initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $122.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 8,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Rubius Therapeutics Inc (RUBY)
Euclidean Capital LLC initiated holding in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.02 and $32.01, with an estimated average price of $14.58. The stock is now traded at around $26.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)
Euclidean Capital LLC sold out a holding in Revolution Medicines Inc. The sale prices were between $37.21 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $44.92.Reduced: NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM)
Euclidean Capital LLC reduced to a holding in NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc by 28.33%. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $31.93, with an estimated average price of $28.02. The stock is now traded at around $19.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.78%. Euclidean Capital LLC still held 1,493,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC)
Euclidean Capital LLC reduced to a holding in ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc by 28.83%. The sale prices were between $23.67 and $36.85, with an estimated average price of $31.62. The stock is now traded at around $18.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.89%. Euclidean Capital LLC still held 996,734 shares as of 2021-03-31.
