Amazon Announces New Robotics Fulfillment Center in Baton Rouge

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) plans to open its second robotics fulfillment center in the state of Louisiana. The new operations facility in Baton Rouge will create over 1,000 new, full-time jobs and provide employees with at least $15 per hour and comprehensive benefits.

In the new 820,000 square-foot fulfillment center, Amazon employees will pick, pack, and ship smaller customer items such as books, toys, electronics and other household items.

On top of Amazon’s industry-leading minimum starting wage of $15 per hour, full-time employees receive comprehensive benefits, including full medical, vision and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent company match. The health and safety of employees is Amazon’s number one priority—and has been since day one. Amazon works closely with health and safety experts and scientists, conducts thousands of safety inspections each day, and has made hundreds of changes as a result of employee feedback. In addition, Amazon supports employees with paid leave so they can take time off without having to worry about missing a paycheck. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility to support their growing families.

Amazon is committed to the long-term development of its employees. The company’s employees have access to innovative programs like Career Choice, where Amazon will pay up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon. Since the program’s launch, more than 25,000 employees across the globe have pursued degrees in a range of fields, including game design and visual communications, nursing, IT programming and radiology.

Amazon in Louisiana:

From 2010-2019, Amazon has invested more than $250 million in Louisiana, including infrastructure and compensation to employees in the state.

Amazon's investments in the state contributed an additional $220 million into the state’s economy over that same period.

Using methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Amazon estimates its investments have created an additional 750+ indirect jobs on top of the company's current 2,000+ full- and part-time direct hires.

Amazon’s worldwide fulfillment network supports businesses of all sizes through its Fulfillment by Amazon offering, and many of those local businesses are based in Louisiana. There are more than 14,500 independent authors and small and medium-sized businesses in the state are growing their businesses and reaching new customers with Amazon.

Amazon Regional Director of Operations, Bri Tye

“We’re a global business with local roots set firmly in the communities in which we live, work, and play. From the local jobs we bring, to the local people we employ, train, and upskill—our business is made up of people from the communities like Baton Rouge,” said Bri Tye, Regional Director of Operations at Amazon. “We’re excited to be growing our operations in the heart of Louisiana and want to thank the local community and all of the state and local leaders for their support in making this project possible.”

Governor John Bel Edwards

“Louisiana has a long and storied history as a leading state for the shipping and transport of goods,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “Today’s announcement by Amazon reveals a new chapter in that history, as Baton Rouge will now be home to a state-of-the-art Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center. I am proud to welcome this new investment to Louisiana’s Capital Region, and I thank Amazon for its continued investment in our great state – the third such investment in seven months. The new jobs and opportunities created by this project will be a tremendous value to Baton Rouge and the entire state.”

Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broom

“For over a generation, Cortana Mall has made immeasurable impacts on the fabric of our community in East Baton Rouge Parish,” said Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broom. “It has served our community as a starting place for our small businesses to grow and thrive, it has employed our residents, and sparked the development of many of our neighborhoods. The area has evolved over time and we are thrilled that Amazon will invest in revitalizing and bringing life to an area that once served as the heart of our community. I am confident that Amazon will bring quality jobs and innovation in AI, logistics and operational management to our city and parish. This investment will set the foundation for a stronger future for all of Baton Rouge. We are grateful, I am grateful, and generations in the future will be grateful for their investment in our Capital City.”

Baton Rouge Area Chamber CEO Adam Knapp

“This is the one we’ve been waiting for,” said president and CEO Adam Knapp of Baton Rouge Area Chamber. “Amazon’s project is transformational, both for creating a thousand jobs and serving as a model of intentional economic development. It’s been a great team effort of state and local leadership to get this project in place. The blighted Cortana Mall will be reinvented into a modern logistics hub that will catalyze investment in the Florida Boulevard corridor and beyond.”

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

