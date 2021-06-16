Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Branch Manager Hiring

OAKDALE, Calif., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp ( OVLY), announced Thomas (T.J.) Keshishian has joined the bank as Vice President, Branch Manager. He will be based out of the East Sonora Branch.

As Branch Manager, he will be responsible for business development and oversight of branch operations. T.J. joins the Oak Valley team with six years of bank management experience. He was a 2019 Pinnacle Award recipient with his previous employer. “We are pleased to have T.J. join our team,” stated Julie DeHart, Executive Vice President, Retail Banking Group. “His local knowledge and banking experience will help him build and expand business relationships with current and prospective clients,” she concluded.

Keshishian is currently a member of Sierra Professional Association. During his free time, he enjoys outdoor activities, coaching his son’s baseball team, and working on indoor and outdoor projects. He resides in Sonora with his wife Catrina and their children.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 17 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes and Bishop.

