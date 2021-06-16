Edenred Benefits and Wheels Join Forces to Offer Commuters a Safe Way to Return to Work

PR Newswire

BOSTON, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edenred, the leading corporate mobility provider in the United States, has announced a new partnership with Wheels, a highly-rated e-bike rentals provider, offering commuters another green micromobility option as they head back to the office.

This new partnership will allow commuters in New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Diego, and Mountain View to rent e-bikes from Wheels through an exclusive discounted subscription model available to Edenred clients. Through the first of its kind subscription partnership, riders will receive the discounted rates for 1, 3, 6 and 12-months subscription, and enjoy free delivery within 1-2 days of placing the order through Edenred. Riders can also pick up their e-bike in-person at a Wheels service center.

Ed Fleischmann, CEO at Edenred Benefits, says, "We're excited to partner with Wheels to expand our micromobility portfolio to more than 10 million eligible employees. Adding this discounted subscription program will give our customers more transportation choices. This innovative, affordable, and green commuting alternative is a great way to welcome employees back to the office. No matter where, what, or when, we're here to keep our customers happy by providing the best commuting solutions in the marketplace."

Edenred and Wheels' partnership gives riders a unique commuting experience. For an affordable rate, riders will have their own e-bike that they can ride, charge, and lock as many times as they please on an exclusive discounted plan (as low as $73 a month). Wheels will pick up the e-bike from the participant at the end of the subscription period.

Riders have spoken highly of Wheels' e-bikes, earning them five stars in the Apple Store and Google Play. They are also top-rated by Supermoney, Clearinsurance, and others. Wheels has the best safety rating in the e-bike marketplace. Their e-bikes have four times fewer injuries than traditional bikes. The e-bike design contributes to those numbers. It has smart lighting, comes equipped with a front and rear dual disk braking system, a premium motor that makes virtually no noise, a Bluetooth-enabled sound system with built-in speakers, keyless start, digital display, app control, and other great features.

Marco Mccottry, CEO at Wheels, says, "Wheels is excited to partner with Edenred given their best in class offering for companies and benefit administrators looking to add the newest and best commuting options for their employees. The return to physical workspaces is coinciding with the proliferation of micromobility as a salient feature for corporate commuting. Wheels is pleased to be providing a bespoke set of programs to Edenred's clients that leverage Wheels' unique form factor, durability, and safety while allowing for longer micromobility led commutes."

Edenred is a leading digital platform for services and payments and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting over 50 million users and 2 million partner merchants in 46 countries via more than 850,000 corporate clients.

Edenred offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (such as meal benefits), mobility (such as multi-energy, maintenance, toll, parking and commuter solutions), incentives (such as gift cards, employee engagement platforms) and corporate payments (such as virtual cards).

True to the Group's purpose, "Enrich connections. For good." these solutions enhance users' well-being and purchasing power. They improve companies' attractiveness and efficiency and vitalize the employment market and the local economy. They also foster access to healthier food, more environmentally friendly products and softer mobility.

Edenred's 10,000 employees are committed to making the world of work a connected ecosystem that is safer, more efficient and more responsible every day.

In 2020, thanks to its global technology assets, the Group managed close to €30 billion in business volume, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms and cards.

Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, FTSE4Good and MSCI Europe.

About Wheels

Wheels is a last mile, shared electric mobility platform changing the current landscape in dockless mobility. With innovative products focused on sleek design and safety, Wheels provides a low-cost, fun, and comfortable way to get around cities through the connection of a smartphone.

For more information, visit https://takewheels.com/.

