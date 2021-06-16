Logo
XPeng Releases New Valet Parking Assist Function in Latest Xmart OS OTA Upgrade

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company, today released its Xmart OS 2.6.0 through an over-the-air (OTA) upgrade, with the Valet Parking Assist (VPA) beta version and over 10 additional new and optimized autonomous driving and voice assistance functions, to P7 customers in China.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616005851/en/

%E8%BD%A6%E8%BE%86%E6%B3%8A%E5%85%A5.jpg

XPeng Valet Parking Assist (Photo: Business Wire)

Valet Parking Assist (VPA) is XPeng’s new in-house developed automatic parking assistance function, designed for ultraslow-speed driving scenarios such as garages and parking spaces.

VPA is the first auto parking function to perform “last kilometer” automatic parking that does not rely on modifications to parking spaces. VPA is another major breakthrough in ultraslow-speed autonomous driving, reinforcing XPeng’s leading position in the smart EV sector.

VPA can perform memory-based automatic parking on the same level within up to 1,000 meters from the memorized parking space, enhancing comfort and convenience for the driver. Based on the route set by the driver, VPA will automatically drive the vehicle from beginning to end, turning automatically, avoiding pedestrians and other vehicles, bypassing other obstacles, and finally parking automatically in the parking space memorized by the system.

Having set the route in advance, the driver can turn on the VPA function when entering the area where the parking space is located. The vehicle will then locate the parking space and park automatically.

VPA can memorize up to 100 parking spaces, and is able to recognize static elements such as parking spaces, speed bumps, pillars, and parked vehicles, as well as dynamic elements such as moving vehicles and pedestrians. The function does not require modification by installing Bluetooth, LIDAR, WiFi, cameras, or any other sensors and devices, and can be used in ordinary unmodified indoor parking garages.

Through voice, images and other cues, the driver receives a dynamic view of the current driving route, target parking space, and associated actions, allowing a comprehensive understanding of the system and the parking situation.

VPA is able to handle complex parking scenarios with incoming and outgoing traffic, pedestrian shuttles, and multiple dynamic elements.

VPA is available for the XPeng P7 Premium version and the Wing edition, both of which are equipped with the XPILOT 3.0 hardware system with software services activated. Users of VPA will need to pass a driver safety test before activating it for the first time.

About XPeng

XPeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley and San Diego. The Company’s Smart EVs are manufactured at plants in Zhaoqing and Zhengzhou, located in Guangdong and Henan provinces, respectively. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fen.xiaopeng.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616005851/en/

