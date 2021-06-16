Now Selling: Inspired New Townhomes in Matthews, NC From Top National Builder

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), ), a top 10 national homebuilder, is proud to offer a variety of stunning two-story townhome designs in Matthews, NC—boasting versatile open-concept layouts, chef's kitchens, plentiful storage and attached garages. Called Harmony at Matthews, the community features planned amenities like a pocket park with a gazebo and grill area. Plus, homebuyers will appreciate the community's convenient proximity to Highway 74 and I-485, offering quick access to Charlotte and regional amenities. Interested homebuyers and real estate agents are invited to tour Harmony at Matthews' exceptional Cameron model home, as well as check out the community's selection of quick move-in homes—available to reserve online!

Learn more at www.CenturyCommunities.com/HarmonyNC

"We're very excited to introduce homebuyers to this amazing location, featuring the best that Matthews has to offer but with quick access to Charlotte," said Ken Rabel, Charlotte Division President. "And with beautiful townhome layouts that boast incredible included features, buyers will find it easy to find a home that suits their taste and lifestyle."

MORE ABOUT HARMONY AT MATTHEWS:

Townhomes from the $300s

Two-story floor plans

3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

Up to 2,214 square feet

Sales Center:

2307 Mt. Harmony Church Road

Matthews, NC 28105

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 704.216.1670.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

