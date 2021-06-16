Myovant and Partner Get Key Drug Approval

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Myovant and Partner Get Key Drug Approval

The treatment will be available later this month

Author's Avatar
Barry Cohen
Jun 16, 2021

Summary

  • Myovant shares climbed on approval.
  • Analysts bullish on company's prospects.
Article's Main Image

A lesser-known British biotech is among eight pharma companies the publication Kiplinger encouraged readers to monitor for important key clinical trial results or regulatory approvals.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (

MYOV, Financial) has already delivered. The treatment it was collaborating on with Pfizer Inc. (PFE) earned the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval at the end of May. Myfembree is the first once-daily medication for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in premenopausal women. Both companies will commercialize the product, which is expected to be on the market this month.

In the days following the approval, Myovant shares shot up to about $24.50 but have since eased to $20.80. It has traded as high as $31 in the past year.

Myovant’s stated mission is to combine science, medicine and advocacy to improve the lives of people suffering from uterine fibroids, endometriosis, prostate cancer or infertility.

The company’s other marketed product is Orgovyx, which is used in the treatment of advanced prostate cancer. Myovant's total revenue for the three months and year ended March 31 were $24.6 million and $59.3 million, with sales of Orgovyx coming in at $3.6 million for the first quarter and the full year. Collaboration revenue for the same periods were $21 million and $22.4 million.

1405226323672129536.png

The company’s net loss for the first three months of the year was $81.4 million compared to $64.9 million for the comparable prior-year period. The net loss was $255.1 million, down from $289.0 million in 2020.

Myovant has high hopes for a Myfembree combination tablet that is in three international phase 3 studies, two in women with endometriosis-associated pain and one in healthy women for the prevention of pregnancy. Also being evaluated is a drug that is a potential trigger of egg maturation in women undergoing assisted reproduction.

According to Yahoo Finance, analysts like the stock. Of six chiming in, four give it a buy and two a strong buy. They assigned it a median target price of $36.20 and a high of $55.

Investors also might want to play Myovant as a potential takeover target. Last year, it was tabbed by Biotech Investments as a company that might make an attractive acquisition. The two primary reasons it cited were the company’s need to link up to be able to compete with large pharma companies in both the prostate and uterine fibroid markets, as well as its significant cash burn.

Other companies Kiplinger suggested keeping an eye on are Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (

BMY, Financial), Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB, Financial), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX), Blueprint Medicines Corp. (BPMC, Financial), Sanofi SA (SNY, Financial) and Alkermes PLC (ALKS, Financial). Another was Biogen Inc. (BIIB), which we now know finally earned FDA approval of its controversial Alzheimer’s drug.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long BMY and SNY.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment