New Hampshire Welcomes New Service from Spirit Airlines with Nonstop Deals Between Manchester and Four Florida Cities

MANCHESTER, N.H., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is about to land in New Hampshire to connect the summits of the Granite State with the sandy beaches and theme parks of the Sunshine State. Today the airline announced plans to give Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) More Go with convenient, nonstop flights to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando & Tampa starting Oct. 7. Photos and video available here.

"We can't wait to welcome Guests from around Manchester onboard and show them why Spirit is the best value in the sky," said Matt Klein, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer for Spirit Airlines. "We looked closely at what New Hampshire travelers want, and we saw a great opportunity to give them easy access to some great vacation destinations. We look forward to partnering with the community to kick off service, strengthening our local ties and adding more flights in the years to come."

Flights from Manchester (MHT) Destination: Flights Available: Launch Date: Fort Lauderdale (FLL) Daily Oct. 7, 2021 Orlando (MCO) Daily Oct. 7, 2021 Fort Myers (RSW) 4X Weekly Nov. 17, 2021 Tampa (TPA) 3X Weekly Nov. 18, 2021

Manchester is the eleventh new city added to Spirit's network in the past year. The airline continues to seize opportunities to bring affordable, high value fares to new markets as the demand for air travel increases. This year, 16 new fuel-efficient Airbus A320neo planes will join the airline's Fit Fleet™, which is among the youngest in the industry. Next year, Spirit plans to accept another 21 new planes to continue adding new and exciting travel options for Spirit Guests.

"The residents of New Hampshire have been patiently waiting for a new airline, and we're excited to announce that Spirit Airlines is coming to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport," said New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu. "Now's our time to take advantage of these new routes and low fares and keep New Hampshire dollars in New Hampshire. We look forward to a successful launch and seeing Spirit grow their options from MHT in the future. So shop local—and fly local from MHT!"

"We are thrilled to welcome Spirit Airlines to Manchester this fall," said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig. "As a leading low-cost carrier, Spirit's investment in our community will open new destinations for Granite Staters and allow more travelers to experience all Manchester and New Hampshire has to offer."

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Spirit Airlines to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport," said Airport Director Ted Kitchens, A.A.E. "Residents of New Hampshire have stated time and time again they wanted lower fares and more flights out of MHT, and Spirit has delivered! The low fares to popular vacation destinations in Florida and beyond that Spirit provides are exactly what the community is looking for as they take to the skies."

Spirit continues to garner awards and recognition in 2021. Spirit is one of only three U.S. airlines listed on FORTUNE's 2021 list of World's Most Admired® Companies, which measures companies with the strongest reputation within their industries. The carrier is a Gold Stevie® Award winner for its groundbreaking self-bag drop system with biometric photo matching, which speeds the check-in process and reduces face-to-face contact. Spirit also earned "Platinum" status in the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Health Safety initiative powered by SimpliFlying. Additionally, WalletHub recently named Spirit "Most Affordable Airline" in their 2021 Best Airlines awards and ranked Spirit third out of 11 in the overall rankings.

Spirit's commitment to Safe Travels includes enhanced cleaning, advanced air filtration and a health acknowledgement at check-in. Airlines and airports remain subject to federal law requiring Guests to wear an appropriate face covering at airports and on flights. Please visit Spirit's COVID-19 Information Center for more information on safety enhancements.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call Á La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com .

Strategically situated in the heart of New England, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is located less than fifty miles north of Boston, Massachusetts, and less than an hour's drive from the region's most popular ski areas, scenic seacoast beaches and peaceful lakefront resorts. Having not closed for winter weather in over 30 years, MHT provides operational certainty and is the premier aviation gateway for the region. For more information, visit www.flymanchester.com.

