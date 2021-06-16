IURC approves AES Indiana agreement to acquire 195-megawatt solar project in Clinton Co.

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

IURC approves AES Indiana agreement to acquire 195-megawatt solar project in Clinton Co.

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

INDIANAPOLIS, June 16, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AES Indiana, a subsidiary of the AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), received an order today from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) approving the Company's plan to acquire the Hardy Hills 195-megawatt solar project in Clinton County, Ind. This is the next step in AES Indiana's transformation to deliver greener, smarter energy solutions.

AES_IndianaLogo_InlineL_RGB__1_Logo.jpg

"This is an important moment for AES Indiana which advances our investments in renewables here in the state," said Kristina Lund, AES Indiana President and CEO. "We are accelerating the future of energy by diversifying our portfolio to include renewables and conventional fuel sources and prioritizing major investments to modernize our energy grid."

Construction on the project is expected to begin in the fall of 2021 and reach commercial operation in 2023. The project will generate enough electricity to power more than 30,000 homes during peak hours.

AES Indiana's most recent Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) indicates that solar projects such as Hardy Hills will provide long-term savings to our customers. Customers will experience benefits such as lower fuel and maintenance costs, risk reduction from the diversification of energy sources, and improved environmental and sustainability performance.

"The Hardy Hills solar project is an example of how AES Indiana's investments in new technologies can help our customers achieve their most important objectives, including reliability, affordability and sustainability," said Lund.

An extensive process which included an all-source request for proposals led AES Indiana to Chicago-based Invenergy, a leading global developer and operator of sustainable energy solutions. Invenergy will develop the project and manage construction. This project is expected to create 200 temporary construction jobs and provide landowners in the area lasting economic benefits.

About AES Indiana
AES Indiana, an AES Company, provides retail electric service to more than 500,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Indianapolis, as well as portions of other Central Indiana communities surrounding Marion County. During its long history, AES Indiana has supplied its customers with some of the lowest-cost, most reliable power in the country. For more information about the company, please Connect with AES Indiana on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. For more information about how AES Indiana is accelerating the future of energy, visit aesindiana.com/hellofuture.

About Invenergy
We are innovators building a sustainable world. Invenergy and its affiliated companies develop, own, and operate large-scale sustainable energy generation and storage facilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Invenergy's home office is located in Chicago, and it has regional development offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Japan, Poland and Scotland. Invenergy has successfully developed more than 29,000 megawatts of projects that are in operation, construction or contracted, including wind, solar, natural gas power generation facilities, and advanced energy storage projects as well as transmission infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.invenergy.com.

favicon.png?sn=PH13539&sd=2021-06-16 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iurc-approves-aes-indiana-agreement-to-acquire-195-megawatt-solar-project-in-clinton-co-301314065.html

SOURCE AES CORP.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH13539&Transmission_Id=202106161422PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH13539&DateId=20210616
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment