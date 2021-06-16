Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) President, CEO and Chairman Jeffrey W. Edwards Sold $9.2 million of Shares
President, CEO and Chairman of Installed Building Products Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey W. Edwards (insider trades) sold 80,000 shares of IBP on 06/14/2021 at an average price of $115.42 a share. The total sale was $9.2 million.
For the complete insider trading history of IBP, click here.
