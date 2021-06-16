Leslies Inc (LESL) CEO Michael R. Egeck Sold $12.8 million of Shares
CEO of Leslies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael R. Egeck (insider trades) sold 475,658 shares of LESL on 06/14/2021 at an average price of $26.81 a share. The total sale was $12.8 million.
