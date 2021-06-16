GMO Commentary: Quality Investing and Inflation

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

GMO Commentary: Quality Investing and Inflation

By the Focused Equity Team

Author's Avatar
Sydnee Gatewood
Jun 16, 2021

Summary

  • Investigating the performance of high-quality equities during prior bouts of inflation.
Article's Main Image

With inflation spiking as the world adjusts to the post-Covid regime, investors are naturally interested in how their portfolios might perform in an inflationary world. In this piece, we investigate the performance of high-quality equities during prior bouts of inflation. We note that quality stocks have tended to fare well compared to the broader markets in times of rising prices, and that paying attention to valuation alongside quality delivered even better results. We conclude that the fundamental characteristics of our Quality Strategy’s holdings today further underpin the ability of our investments to withstand a possible inflationary episode.

Several years ago, we extended our database of company accounts all the way back to the 1920s. This was hard labor, or as hard as clerical labor gets. We waded through thousands of pages of dusty Moody’s Manuals, processing and entering revenue and leverage data for hundreds of American companies by hand. The objective was to be able to run our quality and valuation proxies back almost a century so that we could investigate the attributes of quality stocks under different environments. As a result, we are well placed today to investigate how quality businesses performed when inflation struck in the past.

We identified eight periods in which U.S. CPI remained above 5% for a period of one year or longer and tracked the returns of the highest-quality stocks, the cheaper high-quality stocks, and the S&P 500.1 The annualized returns laid out in the table are striking.

In historic bouts of inflation, we see that:

  • High-quality stocks beat the S&P 500 in six of the eight inflationary periods.
  • Cheaper high-quality stocks beat the S&P 500 in seven of the eight inflationary periods.

High-quality won in most inflationary periods, and one can make the case that the only serious miss, in the early 1970s, was unrepresentative. This period saw the peak of the Nifty Fifty bubble in which many quality businesses were pushed up to unreasonable prices. Considering valuation alongside quality yielded much better, market-beating results in that period and is also a better proxy for our investment process today.

We see in the exhibit how the three equity portfolios fared compared to CPI across the data set. Reassuringly, the better proxy – cheaper high-quality stocks – generated inflation-beating returns while the S&P 500 lagged prices.

We believe that the GMO Quality Strategy is similarly well positioned for an inflationary environment today based on the fundamental characteristics of the holdings in the portfolio. First, we typically invest in relatively high margin businesses. This means that the companies’ exposure to cost inflation is lower per unit of revenues than for the market. If we assume that, like death and taxes, cost increases are more reliable than revenue increases, then quality companies’ margins are less at risk than the average. The reality, however, might be even better, as we would expect the majority of the businesses in which we invest to be able to raise their own sales prices given their entrenched advantages (e.g., in networks, intellectual property).

Second, our portfolio companies are typically relatively asset light, meaning that maintenance capex is lower than for the market. The maintenance of physical assets implies exposure to commodity prices one way or another, whereas previously established intangible assets are less immediately exposed. While most intangible assets do require reinvestment, that maintenance investment is largely intangible via technology, IP, and brand equity investments. These are disproportionately delivered via highly qualified and, frankly, relatively expensive personnel, especially in technology and healthcare, meaning that employees are not at the sharp end of household inflation and that any wage/inflation link is less mechanical in nature.

To sum, by putting together a century of empirical data and applying some fundamental logic, we believe that the GMO Quality Strategy is well placed today should another bout of sustained inflation be lurking around the corner.

View original article with charts here.

1 We used the same framework in the team’s recent note on Resource Equities, “Inflation Protection Trading at a Discount."

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the views of the GMO Focused Equity team through the period ending June 2021 and are subject to change at any time based on market and other conditions. This is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security and should not be construed as such. References to specific securities and issuers are for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to be, and should not be interpreted as, recommendations to purchase or sell such securities.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment