Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, Gores Guggenheim Inc, Sells Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund, Eaton Vance Duration Income Fund, Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, Gores Guggenheim Inc, SVF Investment Corp 3, Colonnade Acquisition Corp II, sells Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund, Eaton Vance Duration Income Fund, Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc, First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II, Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Saba Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Saba Capital Management, L.P. owns 289 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 3,357,500 shares, 10.54% of the total portfolio. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 3,193,600 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) - 24,565,016 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.73% Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA) - 10,133,404 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.82% Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust (EFT) - 6,218,811 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 3,830,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 2,508,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,848,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in SVF Investment Corp 3. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,799,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Colonnade Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,695,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.29, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,600,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 33.32%. The purchase prices were between $8.58 and $9.57, with an estimated average price of $8.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.922200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,414,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 124.79%. The purchase prices were between $12.47 and $13.07, with an estimated average price of $12.77. The stock is now traded at around $13.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 450,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp by 304.14%. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $10.93, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 283,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 934.48%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $48.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp by 299.68%. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $11.88, with an estimated average price of $10.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 296,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 486.78%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 265,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.62.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund. The sale prices were between $6.3 and $6.52, with an estimated average price of $6.42.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II. The sale prices were between $11.48 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $11.92.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $4.89 and $5.08, with an estimated average price of $4.98.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II. The sale prices were between $4.84 and $5.31, with an estimated average price of $5.09.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust. The sale prices were between $10.16 and $11.46, with an estimated average price of $10.95.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund by 60.02%. The sale prices were between $12.34 and $12.72, with an estimated average price of $12.58. The stock is now traded at around $13.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.21%. Saba Capital Management, L.P. still held 1,523,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc by 65.83%. The sale prices were between $11.96 and $13.09, with an estimated average price of $12.77. The stock is now traded at around $13.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. Saba Capital Management, L.P. still held 1,017,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income by 45.79%. The sale prices were between $13.29 and $13.85, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $14.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. Saba Capital Management, L.P. still held 1,228,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 59.77%. The sale prices were between $8.05 and $8.44, with an estimated average price of $8.26. The stock is now traded at around $8.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Saba Capital Management, L.P. still held 673,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Income Trust by 38.78%. The sale prices were between $11.73 and $12.62, with an estimated average price of $12.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Saba Capital Management, L.P. still held 1,047,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co by 50.05%. The sale prices were between $2.19 and $4.61, with an estimated average price of $3.16. The stock is now traded at around $6.628700. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Saba Capital Management, L.P. still held 3,271,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.