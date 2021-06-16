Nia Impact Advisors, Llc Buys Fortinet Inc, Maxeon Solar Technologies, Seagen Inc, Sells Seagen Inc, Analog Devices Inc, SunOpta Inc

New Purchases: FTNT, MAXN, SGEN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fortinet Inc, Maxeon Solar Technologies, Seagen Inc, Switch Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, sells Seagen Inc, Analog Devices Inc, SunOpta Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nia Impact Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Nia Impact Advisors, Llc owns 51 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC) - 198,685 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.61% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 44,419 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.33% SunPower Corp (SPWR) - 239,621 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI) - 139,346 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.33% International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 54,822 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.35%

Nia Impact Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.11 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $163.6. The stock is now traded at around $228.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 28,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nia Impact Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.21 and $55.14, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $17.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 158,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nia Impact Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $150.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 15,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nia Impact Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Switch Inc by 22.48%. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $19.15, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $21.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 313,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nia Impact Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 25.36%. The purchase prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05. The stock is now traded at around $244.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nia Impact Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 23.03%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $122.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 20,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nia Impact Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Azure Power Global Ltd by 22.96%. The purchase prices were between $25.59 and $49.94, with an estimated average price of $35.82. The stock is now traded at around $23.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 82,737 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nia Impact Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc by 24.96%. The purchase prices were between $4.48 and $8.49, with an estimated average price of $6.58. The stock is now traded at around $3.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 359,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nia Impact Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc by 26.73%. The purchase prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26. The stock is now traded at around $81.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nia Impact Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Nia Impact Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85.

Nia Impact Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in SunOpta Inc. The sale prices were between $11.19 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $14.35.