Nia Impact Advisors, Llc Buys Fortinet Inc, Maxeon Solar Technologies, Seagen Inc, Sells Seagen Inc, Analog Devices Inc, SunOpta Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Nia Impact Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Fortinet Inc, Maxeon Solar Technologies, Seagen Inc, Switch Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, sells Seagen Inc, Analog Devices Inc, SunOpta Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nia Impact Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Nia Impact Advisors, Llc owns 51 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NIA IMPACT ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nia+impact+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NIA IMPACT ADVISORS, LLC
  1. Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC) - 198,685 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.61%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 44,419 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.33%
  3. SunPower Corp (SPWR) - 239,621 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
  4. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI) - 139,346 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.33%
  5. International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 54,822 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.35%
New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Nia Impact Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.11 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $163.6. The stock is now traded at around $228.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 28,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN)

Nia Impact Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.21 and $55.14, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $17.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 158,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Nia Impact Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $150.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 15,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Switch Inc (SWCH)

Nia Impact Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Switch Inc by 22.48%. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $19.15, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $21.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 313,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Nia Impact Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 25.36%. The purchase prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05. The stock is now traded at around $244.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Nia Impact Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 23.03%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $122.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 20,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Azure Power Global Ltd (AZRE)

Nia Impact Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Azure Power Global Ltd by 22.96%. The purchase prices were between $25.59 and $49.94, with an estimated average price of $35.82. The stock is now traded at around $23.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 82,737 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pluristem Therapeutics Inc (PSTI)

Nia Impact Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc by 24.96%. The purchase prices were between $4.48 and $8.49, with an estimated average price of $6.58. The stock is now traded at around $3.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 359,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Nia Impact Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc by 26.73%. The purchase prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26. The stock is now traded at around $81.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)

Nia Impact Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Nia Impact Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85.

Sold Out: SunOpta Inc (STKL)

Nia Impact Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in SunOpta Inc. The sale prices were between $11.19 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $14.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of NIA IMPACT ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:

