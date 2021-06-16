Electronic Arts and the USGA Celebrate the U.S. Open Championship With Reveal of Amateur Events in EA SPORTS PGA TOUR

Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and the United States Golf Association (USGA) revealed plans to authentically represent the U.S. Open Championship experience in %3Cb%3E%3Ci%3EEA+SPORTS%3C%2Fi%3E+%3Ci%3EPGA+TOUR%3C%2Fi%3E%3C%2Fb%3E. The U.S. Open is America’s championship – the toughest major in golf, played on America’s greatest courses including Torrey Pines, host of the 2021 U.S. Open Championship and The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, host of the 2022 U.S. Open. Both courses will be featured in EA SPORTS PGA TOUR, with The Country Club in Brookline making its first appearance in a video game ever when the game launches in Spring 2022.

The U.S. Open Championship brings together both the best professional and amateur golfers in the world to test their skills competing for the career defining prestige. In addition to the U.S. Open, EA SPORTS PGA TOUR will see the return of amateur events to career mode, including the U.S. Amateur Championship. To realistically render one of America’s most legendary courses for the first time, EA SPORTS is implementing cutting-edge aerial scanning to capture The Country Club and its unique history as one of the five founding member clubs of the USGA and the site of Francis Quimet’s triumphant 1913 victory which propelled golf into the mainstream.

“We are delighted to be back in the game with EA SPORTS,” said Navin Singh, USGA Chief Commercial Officer. “With the inclusion of so many USGA championship host sites, including the U.S. Amateur Championship, career mode in the game will really allow players to grow their skills authentically. We look forward to players building their game up to the challenges of playing at this year’s U.S. Open host, Torrey Pines and for the first time ever, next year’s host site, The Country Club in Brookline.”

“Winning the 2015 U.S. Amateur Championship was a highlight of my early career that helped propel my game forward, ultimately winning the 2020 U.S. Open Championship, which felt like years of hard work coming to fruition,” said Bryson DeChambeau. “I’m a big video game fan, and EA SPORTS bringing not only the U.S Open but also amateur golf events is very exciting, especially given how important they are to golfers growing their career.”

EA SPORTS PGA TOUR is the exclusive home of all four of golf’s major championships: the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open Championship, and The Open Championship. Golf fans can also live out a legendary career as they authentically compete at THE PLAYERS Championship, and FedExCup Playoffs, while experiencing the unique atmosphere and venues of each tournament. More game information will be announced around big golf events throughout this summer.

EA SPORTS PGA TOUR is being developed in Orlando and Madrid by EA Tiburon. To receive the latest information, register for email updates at www.ea.com%2Fgames%2Fpga-tour. For EA SPORTS PGA TOUR assets, visit: EAPressPortal.com and follow @EASPORTSPGATOUR on Twitter, Facebook and Instagramfor the latest updates.

