Boingo Wireless Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of Boingo Wireless (NAS:WIFI, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $13.99 per share and the market cap of $626.1 million, Boingo Wireless stock is estimated to be fairly valued. GF Value for Boingo Wireless is shown in the chart below.

Because Boingo Wireless is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 1.3% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Boingo Wireless has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.17, which is worse than 69% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Boingo Wireless at 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Boingo Wireless is poor. This is the debt and cash of Boingo Wireless over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Boingo Wireless has been profitable 2 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $237.5 million and loss of $0.42 a share. Its operating margin is -5.22%, which ranks worse than 84% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. Overall, the profitability of Boingo Wireless is ranked 3 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Boingo Wireless over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company’s stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Boingo Wireless is 1.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 8.5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Boingo Wireless’s return on invested capital is -2.15, and its cost of capital is 10.19. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Boingo Wireless is shown below:

In closing, The stock of Boingo Wireless (NAS:WIFI, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. To learn more about Boingo Wireless stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.