DermTech Announces Three New Key Leadership Appointments: Chief Medical Officer, Vice President, Sales and Vice President, Information Technology and Digital Systems

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today three new key leadership appointments: Loren Clarke, M.D. to the role of Chief Medical Officer, Ray Bassi to the role of Vice President, Sales and Patrick Johnson to the role of Vice President, Information Technology and Digital Systems.

Loren Clarke, M.D., is a board-certified Pathologist and Dermatopathologist with extensive experience in clinical dermatopathology and molecular diagnostics. He succeeds Burkhard Jansen, M.D. who has taken on a new role as Chief Medical Affairs Officer capitalizing on his strong track record of working with payors, clinicians, and medical societies. Dr. Clarke joins DermTech from Myriad Genetics, Inc. where he served as Senior Vice President for Medical Affairs and Medical Director for the Dermatology Division. Dr. Clarke has authored or co-authored more than 50 peer-reviewed publications, numerous book chapters, and a textbook of Dermatopathology, and serves on the Editorial Board of the Journal of Cutaneous Pathology. He has received awards from the American Society for Clinical Oncology, the American Society of Dermatopathology, the AOA Medical Honor Society, and the Arnold P. Gold Foundation’s award for Humanism and Excellence in Teaching. Dr. Clarke completed his medical training and Residency in Pathology at the Penn State Hershey Medical Center and a Fellowship in Dermatopathology at the University of Pennsylvania before joining Penn State as faculty in the Division of Dermatopathology.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Loren to DermTech. Loren’s extensive experience and thought leadership in clinical dermatopathology and genomic product development in dermatology and skin cancer will be a huge asset to us in advancing our vision to lead the genomics revolution in skin health,” commented John Dobak, M.D., chief executive officer of DermTech.

“I’m honored to lead the Medical Affairs, Clinical Research, and Regulatory teams at DermTech in our mission to improve the lives of millions by providing non-invasive precision dermatology solutions that enable individualized care,” said Dr. Clarke. “DermTech’s breakthrough technology is changing the diagnostic pathway to be less invasive, more accurate, and less expensive than the current pathway of surgical biopsy and histopathology. I look forward to contributing to DermTech’s success in this next phase of growth.”

Ray Bassi joins DermTech with over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and medical device industry. Prior to joining DermTech, Ray served as Vice President, Sales at Dermira, Inc. where he led the sales organization in the commercial launch in the Dermatology space.

“I’m excited to have Ray join the team and leverage his experience to lead our field sales, sales operations, and sales training and development teams as we execute on our commercial growth strategy,” commented Todd Wood, chief commercial officer of DermTech.

Prior to joining Dermira, Inc., Ray served as Vice President, Sales at Allergan Medical, as well as other sales leadership, sales, and marketing roles where he helped build high performance teams, markets, and brands. Ray’s industry experience includes medical dermatology, medical aesthetics, neuroscience, cardiology, and orthopedics. Ray earned an MBA from Chapman University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the University of California, Riverside.

Patrick Johnson joins DermTech from Poseida Therapeutics where he was the Head of Information Technology. Over the past thirteen years, Patrick has held various leadership positions at Organovo, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., and United Health Group, and has extensive experience building out core infrastructure, security programs, and technology processes and solutions to ensure success at scale. Patrick earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Menlo College.

“DermTech is at a critical phase in our growth where we’re standing up technology capabilities both for internal scale, as well as in support of key business initiatives in telemedicine and our direct-to-consumer offering, Luminate,” commented Kevin Sun, chief financial officer of DermTech. “Patrick’s leadership and the team he’s building out are key to delivering this strong foundation for our future.”

About DermTech:

DermTech is the leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by our non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech’s mission is to transform dermatology with our non-invasive skin genomics platform, to democratize access to high quality dermatology care, and to improve the lives of millions. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information on DermTech, please visit DermTech’s investor relations site at: www.dermtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates, and projections of DermTech may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations with respect to: the performance, patient benefits, cost‑effectiveness, commercialization and adoption of DermTech’s products and the market opportunity therefor. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of DermTech and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against DermTech; (2) DermTech’s ability to obtain additional funding to develop and market its products; (3) the existence of favorable or unfavorable clinical guidelines for DermTech’s tests; (4) the reimbursement of DermTech’s tests by Medicare and private payors; (5) the ability of patients or healthcare providers to obtain coverage of or sufficient reimbursement for DermTech’s products; (6) DermTech’s ability to grow, manage growth and retain its key employees; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) the market adoption and demand for DermTech’s products and services together with the possibility that DermTech may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (9) other risks and uncertainties included in (x) the “Risk Factors” section of the most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed by DermTech with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and (y) other documents filed or to be filed by DermTech with the SEC. DermTech cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. DermTech does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616005941/en/