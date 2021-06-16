Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Announces Participation in the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Consumer Confrence

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW), today announced that Sharon Price John, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Voin Todorovic, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 2:05 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The audio portion of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, http%3A%2F%2FIR.buildabear.com and will remain available for 90 days following the event.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to “add a little more heart to life” appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own “furry friends” to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers an engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experience called the “Bear-Builder” at www.buildabear.com. In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company’s mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenue of $255.3 million in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

