Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Pharmacokinetic, Tolerability and Safety Results From Phase 1 Trial of STS101 at Multiple Dose Strengths

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( STSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing STS101 (dihydroergotamine (DHE) nasal powder), a novel investigational therapeutic product candidate for the acute treatment of migraine, today announced positive pharmacokinetic, tolerability and safety results from a Phase 1 trial of STS101. The Phase 1 data showed that all three dose strengths (5.2 mg and two higher dose strengths) administered with Satsuma’s improved second-generation nasal delivery device were well-tolerated and achieved the target pharmacokinetic profile. Based on results from this Phase 1 trial and other data, including preliminary results to date from the ongoing Phase 3 ASCEND long-term, open-label safety trial of STS101 5.2 mg, Satsuma is initiating its SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trial with the 5.2 mg dosage strength of STS101. As previously communicated, top-line results from the SUMMIT trial are expected in the second half of 2022.

“The totality of data generated in our STS101 development program, including these new Phase 1 data and improved delivered dose results, strongly support evaluating the 5.2 mg dosage strength of STS101 in the upcoming SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trial,” stated John Kollins, Satsuma’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “With the second-generation STS101 device and improved instructions-for-use, we expect subjects in SUMMIT will consistently self-administer the full DHE dose with less variability than in the previous EMERGE Phase 3 trial. We believe these improvements, in combination with the adjustments to the conduct of the trial, should result in STS101 demonstrating robust anti-migraine activity in the SUMMIT trial that could support product approval with differentiated labeling.”

Satsuma has provided further detail on the STS101 development program, including STS101 Phase 1 trial results, preliminary results from the ongoing ASCEND trial, and further details on the design of the SUMMIT trial, in its latest corporate presentation available for download from its website: https://investors.satsumarx.com/events

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and STS101

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic product, STS101, for the acute treatment of migraine. STS101 is a unique and proprietary nasal powder formulation of the well-established anti-migraine drug, dihydroergotamine mesylate (DHE), administered via Satsuma’s proprietary 2nd-generation nasal delivery device. STS101 is designed to provide significant benefits versus existing acute treatments for migraine, including the combination of quick and convenient self-administration and other clinical advantages, that current DHE liquid nasal spray products and injectable dosage forms lack. Satsuma’s dry powder DHE formulation has demonstrated fast absorption, rapid achievement of high DHE plasma concentrations which Satsuma believes is necessary for early efficacy, and sustained plasma levels over time with low dose to dose variability. STS101 also now incorporates an improved 2nd-generation nasal delivery device designed to provide more consistent nasal dosing, irrespective of user administration technique. Although DHE has long been recommended in published migraine treatment guidelines as a first-line acute treatment option for migraine and has significant advantages versus other anti-migraine treatments for many patients, disadvantages of current DHE liquid nasal spray and injectable products, including invasive and burdensome administration processes and/or sub-optimal clinical performance, have limited the widespread use of DHE. Featuring a compact and convenient dosage form, STS101 is designed to overcome these shortcomings and provide patients an improved therapeutic solution for acutely treating migraines that consistently delivers robust clinical performance.

About the SUMMIT Phase 3 Trial

The STS101 SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trial is a multi-center, single-treatment, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group study to be conducted in the United States which seeks to enroll approximately 1,400 migraine patients. The SUMMIT study is designed in accordance with FDA recommendations outlined in the FDA Guidance Migraine: Developing Drugs for Acute Treatment, February 2018. After establishing full eligibility, SUMMIT trial participants will be randomized (1:1) to receive either STS101 DHE 5.2 mg or matching placebo and instructed to treat their next migraine attack of at least moderate pain severity with the allocated blinded study medication. Consistent with the previous EMERGE Phase 3 trial, the two co-primary endpoints of the SUMMIT trial are freedom from pain and freedom from most bothersome symptom (from among photophobia, phonophobia or nausea), both of which are assessed at two hours after administration of study medication.

Satsuma is headquartered in South San Francisco, California with offices in both South San Francisco and Durham, North Carolina. For further information, please visit www.satsumarx.com.

