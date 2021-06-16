Logo
NexImmune to Present at the Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovation Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexImmune, Inc. ( NEXI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to orchestrate a targeted immune response by directing the function of antigen-specific T cells, today announced that Scott Carmer, Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the virtual 2021 Human Health Innovation Conference on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. Eastern time.

The presentation will be accessible via live webcast by visiting https://ir.neximmune.com/investors/events-and-presentations. A replay will be available on the NexImmune website following the presentation.

About NexImmune

NexImmune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent, and durable immune response. The backbone of NexImmune’s approach is a proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM™) nanoparticle technology platform. The AIM technology enables NexImmune to construct nanoparticles that function as synthetic dendritic cells capable of directing a specific T cell-mediated immune response. AIM constructed nanoparticles employ natural biology to engage, activate and expand endogenous T cells in ways that combine anti-tumor attributes of antigen-specific precision, potency and long-term persistence with reduced potential for off-target toxicities.

NexImmune’s two lead programs, NEXI-001 and NEXI-002, are in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed AML after allogeneic stem cell transplantation and multiple myeloma refractory to at least 3 prior lines of therapy, respectively. NexImmune is also developing new AIM nanoparticle constructs and modalities for potential clinical evaluation in oncology and in disease areas outside of oncology, including autoimmune disorders and infectious disease.

For more information, visit www.neximmune.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Chad Rubin, SVP Corporate Affairs
NexImmune, Inc.
646.319.3261
[email protected]

