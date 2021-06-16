E2open to Report Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of 100% cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management software, today announced that it will report its fiscal first quarter 2022 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on July 14, 2021. E2open management will host a video webinar at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that day to discuss the financial results and other business highlights.

A video webinar of the event can be accessed through the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.e2open.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

