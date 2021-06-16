Shoe Carnival Announces Participation in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCVL) (the “Company”), a leading retailer of footwear and accessories for the family, today announced that Cliff Sifford, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Kerry Jackson, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer and Treasurer, will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference - On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, the team will participate in a fireside chat at 3:50 PM ET.

On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, the team will present to attendees at 1:45 PM ET.

A live webcast and a replay of both sessions will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations website: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.shoecarnival.com.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national name brands. As of June 16, 2021, the Company operates 377 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival's press releases and annual report are available on the Company's website at www.shoecarnival.com.

