Epsilon Announces AGM Results

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

HOUSTON, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) ( EPSN) is pleased to announce that all the nominees listed in its Proxy Statement, Schedule 14A dated on May 14, 2021 were elected as directors of Epsilon, until the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote at the annual shareholders meeting held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 are set out below.

At the meeting, the number of directors was set at eight, and BDO USA, LLP was appointed as auditor. Each of the following eight nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Epsilon.

Nominee% For% Withheld
John Lovoi91.55%8.45%
Matthew Dougherty92.02%7.98%
Stephen Finlayson96.71%3.29%
Michael Raleigh98.06%1.94%
Jacob Roorda98.06%1.94%
Jason Stankowski99.99%0.01%
Tracy Stephens98.64%1.36%
David Winn99.99%0.01%


About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas production and midstream company with a current focus on the Marcellus Shale of Pennsylvania.

Contact Information:
281-670-0002
Michael Raleigh
Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]

Special note for news distribution in the United States
The securities described in the news release have not been registered under the United Stated Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the “1933 Act”) or state securities laws. Any holder of these securities, by purchasing such securities, agrees for the benefit of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (the “Corporation”) that such securities may not be offered, sold, or otherwise transferred only (A) to the Corporation or its affiliates; (B) outside the United States in accordance with applicable state laws and either (1) Rule 144(as) under the 1933 Act or (2) Rule 144 under the 1933 Act, if applicable.

