Marker Therapeutics to Present at the Virtual Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Anthony H. Kim, will present at the upcoming virtual Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Investors section of the company's website at markertherapeutics.com and will be available for replay following the event.

About Marker Therapeutics, Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Marker's cell therapy technology is based on the selective expansion of non-engineered, tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens (i.e. tumor targets) and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. This population of T cells is designed to attack multiple tumor targets following infusion into patients and to activate the patient's immune system to produce broad spectrum anti-tumor activity. Because Marker does not genetically engineer its T cell therapies, we believe that our product candidates will be easier and less expensive to manufacture, with reduced toxicities, compared to current engineered CAR-T and TCR-based approaches, and may provide patients with meaningful clinical benefit. As a result, Marker believes its portfolio of T cell therapies has a compelling product profile, as compared to current gene-modified CAR-T and TCR-based therapies.

To receive future press releases via email, please visit: https://www.markertherapeutics.com/email-alerts.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marker-therapeutics-to-present-at-the-virtual-raymond-james-human-health-innovation-conference-301314112.html

SOURCE Marker Therapeutics, Inc.