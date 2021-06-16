Logo
Continental Resources Announces Eric Eissenstat Retirement

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Jim Webb to assume role of Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Risk Officer and Secretary

PR Newswire

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 16, 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental Resources, Inc. announces Eric S. Eissenstat has elected to retire from his position as Sr. Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Risk Officer and Secretary to return to private practice where he will work on access to justice and community service matters and provide high quality legal services to clients, including Continental Resources.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/95419/continental_resources_logo.jpg

"Eric has been providing unmatched legal counsel to Continental since the late 1980's when he was in private practice," noted Harold Hamm, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Continental. "He was brought in as General Counsel for Continental in 2010 and has been a valuable member of our executive team and an integral part of our success over the past 10 years. He is a valued advisor and friend. We look forward to continuing our working relationship with Eric as he returns to private practice."

Mr. Eissenstat added "It has been a true honor to serve Continental for the last three decades and a privilege to serve on the Executive team and as General Counsel over the past decade. Jim Webb is an excellent choice as General Counsel moving forward; the Company will be in great hands. I look forward to working with Continental in the future and working to make a positive impact in the community."

Pursuant to a managed transition, Jim Webb will assume the position as Sr. Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Risk officer and Secretary effective September 1, 2021. Mr. Eissenstat will remain with the Company for a period of time thereafter to work on more substantive matters and transition his duties to Mr. Webb. Mr. Webb was in private practice for 19 years in Denver, Colorado and Oklahoma City until he joined Chesapeake Energy and served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for over 8 years.

Bill Berry, Chief Executive Officer, stated "In my time at Continental, first as a board member, and now as CEO, Eric has been a trusted confidante and valuable asset to me personally, to the Board of Directors and to the Company. We are grateful for all Eric has accomplished as General Counsel and know he will be successful in his future endeavors."

Berry continued, "Jim Webb brings substantial experience and expertise to Continental and we are very excited he has decided to join our team to help ensure Continental's continued success."

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) is a top 10 independent oil producer in the U.S. and a leader in America's energy renaissance. Based in Oklahoma City, Continental is the largest leaseholder and the largest producer in the nation's premier oil field, the Bakken play of North Dakota and Montana. The Company has significant positions in Oklahoma, including its SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer discoveries and the STACK play. The Company also has a newly acquired position in the Powder River Basin play of Wyoming. With a focus on the exploration and production of oil, Continental has unlocked the technology and resources vital to American energy independence and our nation's leadership in the new world oil market. In 2021, the Company will celebrate 54 years of operations. For more information, please visit www.CLR.com.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Rory Sabino

Kristin Thomas

Vice President, Investor Relations

Senior Vice President, Public Relations

P/F: 405.234.9620

405-234-9480

[email protected]

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA13590&sd=2021-06-16 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/continental-resources-announces-eric-eissenstat-retirement-301314143.html

SOURCE Continental Resources

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA13590&Transmission_Id=202106161615PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA13590&DateId=20210616
